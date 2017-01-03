NATION’S TOP CRIMINAL LAW EXPERT KENNETH DEL VECCHIO LIKELY RUNNING FOR WARWICK VILLAGE JUSTICE AGAINST INCUMBENT ELECTED UNDER DUBIOUS CONDITIONS, ‘SECRET’ COURT PROCEEDINGS ELECTION ISSUE

By SHIRLEY WITHERSPOON

Kenneth Del Vecchio is the founder and chairman of Hoboken International Film Festival (“HIFF”) – called by FOX, Time Warner and other major media “One of the 10 biggest film festivals in the world” – which is now being held in Greenwood Lake, New York. Del Vecchio is also an acclaimed filmmaker, who has written/directed/produced over 30 movies that star several Academy Award and Emmy winners and nominees. His movies are distributed by industry giants, such as NBCUniversal, Anchor Bay, Millennium Entertainment, and Cinedigm. He is a best-selling criminal suspense novelist, penning his first book as a 24-year-old law student. Additionally, Del Vecchio is the author of some of the nation’s best-selling legal books – including the New York Code of Criminal Justice, the New Jersey Code of Criminal Justice, and a national criminal codebook – published by the largest of publishing companies (Pearson Education/Prentice Hall and ALM/New York & New Jersey Law Journals).

Are you tired yet?

Kenneth Del Vecchio’s Renaissance Man list of accomplishments continues:

Del Vecchio is also a former New Jersey judge and prosecutor. As a practicing criminal attorney, he has tried over 400 cases and handled literally over 20,000 others. He has taught a few thousand police officers and lawyers criminal law at seminars. And he has been a frequent legal analyst on Fox News and other leading networks; Del Vecchio also has regularly served as a legal analyst for Empire State News.

All of Del Vecchio’s movies have central themes of law. His novels are crime thrillers (he was tagged as the “Young John Grisham” when his first novel became a best-seller). And he has a special series of criminal law-related movies every year at HIFF. In short, Del Vecchio is not just one of the top two or three criminal law experts in New York and New Jersey – but he is one of the top two or three in the country.

Now, in addition to having an HIFF office at Village Hall in Greenwood Lake and a newly-christened office on Main Street in Warwick, Del Vecchio may be seeking to hold court in the Village. Del Vecchio may be running for Justice of the Village of Warwick (the election is on March 21). If so, this small Hudson Valley village would be getting not only THE giant of criminal law, but a guy who is a giant in seeking justice – after all, the name of his production company is Justice For All Productions .

“I’m strongly considering running for village justice. I may decide as early as tomorrow and begin knocking on doors,” Del Vecchio said. “This is a position that needs to be void of politics. A judge’s only job is to seek justice. There’s no room for people who get carried away with themselves as judges and abuse power. As Warwick’s Village Justice, I would be fair – and I would do only one thing in that role: dispense justice.”

For those who hate judges who are bullies:

“I bully the bullies,” Del Vecchio stated. “A courtroom I preside over is one that is even-handed. Everyone must be treated politely by the court staff, and that staff includes the judge. And everyone must be treated equally: police officers, attorneys, defendants, witnesses, and members of the public. A court of law is supposed to be blind – until the case is presented to that court – and then the case must be carefully and fairly scrutinized. Win or lose, no one will ever leave a court that I am presiding over thinking anything but this: ‘I was treated with respect – and justly.'”

This seems to be the case. This 2010 article in one of New Jersey’s largest newspapers profiled Del Vecchio in his capacity as a judge at that time.

Del Vecchio, no stranger to the media, has had his accomplishments extensively profiled over the last 20 years. Some notables include the following highlighted feature articles and television appearances: “The Colbert Report”, The Daily Beast , FOX, CBS, CNN, NBC , Radar Online , The New York Daily News , The Los Angeles Times , and The New York Times , who wrote “As usual, Mr. Del Vecchio was larger than life.”

A highlights reel on the home page of his production company website, Justice For All Productions, provides clips from all of his movies—and the website also features a “Judge Show” sizzle reel , which shows him in robed action, as well as several legal clips from Fox News Channel, CNN, and other networks.

The news segments often show a combative, opinionated, perhaps very hard-punching Del Vecchio; the man takes on legal legend Alan Dershowitz without fret. Accordingly, not everyone sees Del Vecchio as that respectful, polite gentleman. Some characterize him as bold, even conceited. Others have called Del Vecchio obnoxious and bombastic. Still, his foes seem to be greatly outweighed by his fans.

Legendary actor Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas; Nixon) called Del Vecchio “an extraordinary man.” Two-time Academy Award nominee Charles Durning (Tootsie; The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas) exclaimed that “Kenneth Del Vecchio would make a great president!” Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (The Expendables; The Pope of Greenwich Village) stated that “Kenneth Del Vecchio is the only judge I ever agreed with in personal conversation. He’s got some great views about freedom and liberty.” TV star Joyce DeWitt (”Three’s Company”) declared that Del Vecchio has “a vision and concept based on excellence and integrity.” Academy Award nominee Robert Loggia (Scarface; Big) said of Del Vecchio: “The man is honest. Hard-working. Talented. And oh so intelligent.” And U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer proclaimed, “Del Vecchio is a man you can see, with the movies he is involved with, with the friends he has, he has a great mind and he also has a big heart.”

So Del Vecchio is indeed that modern-day Renaissance Man – and he has all the assets to afford him the legitimate title of the nation’s top criminal law expert. Now, who is his opponent for this village justice contest?

A real estate-type lawyer, Jeanine Wadeson, who serves as an associate for the law firm, Blustein Shapiro. Associate lawyers are usually lesser experienced practitioners, those who haven’t been able to reach partner status for other reasons, or those who cannot sustain their own law practices.

The Blustein website provides that Wadeson has been practicing law for “nearly 20 years” but it doesn’t indicate any private practice experience in criminal law (which is the primary and most important function of a municipal court justice). Instead, Wadeson’s bio on the firm’s website includes that she “focuses her practice on residential and commercial real estate, business acquisition, leasing, planning and zoning, municipal law, elder law, and estate planning and administration.”

Wadeson’s bio also announces that she “was elected to serve as the Village of Warwick justice in 2009.” This fact is a point of great controversy and contention for many who reside in the village, a Hudson Valley community noted for its great artistic and social flair—and for its residents’ pride in community integrity.

In 2009, Wadeson “beat” then-village justice Richard Farina. But she wasn’t on the ballot. That’s because she never gathered the necessary 100 signatures to legally get onto the ballot. Instead, many say, she waged a secret write-in campaign that duped many people to not show up to vote (as they thought Farina was running unopposed). The result: a mere 66 people voted. Wadeson swiped a microscopic 39 write-in votes, but it was enough to defeat Farina’s even smaller 27 votes. This drew the anger of many Warwick folks, who found the affair shady and deceptive.

“Bravo to Ms. Wadeson on that political coup,” Del Vecchio said. “But this is why politics needs to be taken out of the judiciary. I can see why the masses of voters are troubled by her holding this very important position; they were basically disenfranchised in 2009 and, simply, the vast majority of people who live here have never voted for Jeanine Wadeson. These secret games are disconcerting, to say the least.”

“Secrecy” may turn into the overall branding terminology for a Wadeson court.

Del Vecchio advised that late this past fall, he tried to enter the Village of Warwick courtroom, which was presided over by Wadeson, but he – and his 8-year-old son – were forbidden entry. According to Del Vecchio, a court staff employee who was guarding the court’s entranceway demanded to know his name as he was about to go through the metal detector. Del Vecchio responded that he didn’t need to provide his name because he was a member of the public who just wanted to show his son the local court.

“The woman then asked, ‘you’re not on the list?’ And I said, ‘no, we’re not on any list.’ She then said something like ‘Sorry, you have to wait downstairs. Only defendants can come in now. If the court frees up, then other people can come in,’” Del Vecchio said. “I was astounded. I looked at her and said, ‘the court seems pretty empty.’”

But, Del Vecchio said, the court staff member was intent on her mission to refuse entry, saying that it would likely fill up soon. And to make matters worse, it wasn’t just Del Vecchio who was not permitted inside the supposed hall of justice. “Right behind me was a woman with her 16-year-old daughter. The court staffer let the daughter in because she was a defendant, but disallowed the parent! I couldn’t believe it, this violated the most fundamental tenets of juvenile justice. It’s worse than a court stomping someone’s constitutional right to an attorney. This is just a kid! The mother was sent downstairs with me and my son.”

Once downstairs, Del Vecchio was met by multiple other angry, dejected court-goers. One of them was a retired New York City police officer, who was there intending to watch proceedings related to an assault case.

“After about 45 minutes and watching at least 15 people leave the courtroom, my son and I left. The retired officer left with me. The court was clearly nowhere near fire code limits, as so many people left. We couldn’t believe what we had witnessed. This took the term ‘kangaroo court’ to a new, more frightening definition. I just kept thinking that I was actually a victim of tribunals being held in secret.”

A few new beginnings came from the incident.

The retired officer’s daughter is a budding filmmaker and actress – and Del Vecchio added her to his prestigious HIFF Screening Committee.

And, Del Vecchio, said, “That night I decided I needed to give strong consideration to run for village justice.”

Do the voters of the Village of Warwick want court proceedings held in secret?

Do they want one of the leading criminal law experts in the United States to be their justice?

Do they want their vote to be part of this decision-making process?

Well, the election is on March 21 – and if Del Vecchio decides to run, assuredly there will be no secret election this time. This time, it will be up to the masses of the village voters to decide what they want in justice: Constance Ford, Jack Giambrone, Raffles Grillo, Gertrude Guerriero, Lillian Hamilton, Sharon Heaton, Viola Hojnacki, Ilse Horton, Barbara Hyde, Robert Hyde, Martha Jarocki, Margaret Jeffries, Mary Kalambokas, Fortunata Karcich, Harold Kaufman, Sophie Kepponen, Mildred Klingman, Elizabeth Knapp, Margaret Kunz, Marilyn Lazicki, Sophie Lepski, Theresa Linkens, Lena Logan, James Mann, Richard Marsh, Patricia Mealey, Jean Mlaka, Carol Olszewski, Judith Oneill, Michael Oneill, Russell Oneill, Elizabeth Orourke, Thomas Orourke, Joan Pantuliano, Gladys Perrino, Irene Prehle, James Quinn, Amanda Rabolli, Jason Rabolli, Jonathan Richards, Irene Rogowski, Mary Rogowski, Elizabeth Romano, Luz Romero, Barbara Rosato, Vladimeir Rozenbaum, Eugenio Santos, Suzanne Schubert, George Scott Jr, Alice Shadoian, Harvey Steinbach, Gloria Tedeschi, John Tillotson, Christine Triantis, Joanna Vanduynhoven, Hiltje Vanwolde, Edward Walker, Alfred Wardle, Marie Wegimont, Melanie Willams, Joan Winkleman, Janice Yancy, Maryfrances Yates, Jaclyn Silvestri, Jennifer Silvestri, Lauren Silvestri, Neil Silvestri, Dale Ackerly, Jennifer Bengel, Scott Bengel, Jiyoung Carpentier, Keith Carpentier, Jacquelyn Collins, Leslie Collins, Aodhan Gannon, Kieran Gannon, Sean Gannon, Ernest Haim, Ariel Jungbauer, James Mcgill, Michael Mcgill, Theresa Mcgill, Ania Neil, Jeremy Neil, Julio Tarazona, Nicole Tarazona, Kerry Baird, Robert Baird, Alexander Baker, Alyce Baker, Dwayne Baker, Jeremy Baker, Denis Belokostolsky, Elliot Belokostolsky, Linda Belokostolsky, Jessica Bertollo, Linda Bertollo, Michael Bertollo, Kaitlyn Bird, Robert Bird, Andrew Brown, Ceili Brown, Liam Brown, Roberta Brown, Thomas Brown Jr, John Caputo, Patricia Caputo, Toni Caputo, Edward Carr, Linda Carr, Shelley Carr, Annamari Centorrino, Anthony Centorrino, Avery Centorrino, Linda Centorrino, Caroline Corrigan, Sean Corrigan, Debra Defrancisco, John Defrancisco, Lexi Defrancisco, Michael Defrancisco, Shirley Defrancisco, Kenneth Delamarter Jr, Maritza Delamarter, Andrew Fried, Florence Fried, Jordan Fried, Lisa Jackson, Robert Jackson, Alisa Kadus, Ronald Kadus, Cheryl Karas, Christopher Karas, Paul Karas, Eric Klingler, Staci Klingler, Ingrid Korn, Kenneth Korn, Kristen Korn, Lawrence Mabee, Michael Mccleary, Theresa Mccleary, James Mckeon, Antoinette Miller, Glenn Miller Iii, Shannon Miller, Maureen Morgese, Vito Morgese, Anemarie Ramos, Carly Ramos, Wilbert Ramos, Michelle Reilly, Brad Wittels, Deborah Wittels, Eric Wittels, Stephen Wittels, Jake Younan, James Younan, Susan Abel, Raymond Baxter, Kristen Bird, Nora Chayka, Cheryl Conklin, Kenneth Conklin, Andrew Cuomo, Jennifer Cuomo, Joseph Digregorio, Rosemarie Digregorio, Adele Faulls, Michael Faulls, Roy Faulls, Brian Friedler, Elizabeth Friedler, Mary Friedler, Philip Friedler, Jeremy Havens, Albina Joslyn, Duane Joslyn, Beth Kashmann, Uriah Kashmann-Myrow, Keith Lemon, Patricia Lemon, Jo Ellen Lombardi, Elisa Londino, Denise Markt, George Markt Iii, George Markt Iv, Keisha Mckenzie, James Mckeon, Karen Mckeon, Jay Myrow, Jora Myrow, Kim Ormsby, Stephen Ormsby, Catherine Pacos, Christopher Pacos, John Pacos, Kathleen Perine, William Perine, Marc Pinnavaia, Pamela Pinnavaia, Christine Puett, Shirley Puett, Barbara Pugh, Robert Pugh Jr, Rosalie Rodiquenzi, William Russell, Caitlin Saunders, Ann Schabilon, Kaitlin Schabilon, Ronald Schabilon, George Scheuerman, Helen Scheuerman, Doris Schwartzberg, Moshe Schwartzberg, Diane Scott, George Scott Iii, Jennifer Scott, James Stewart, Lori Vetter, Lisa Viggiani, Gerard Wilson, Gerard Wilson, Lenora Wilson, Bonnie Woglom, Sarah Woglom, Thomas Woglom, Dorothy Young, Pamela Young, Walter Young Iii, Ronald Zawaski, Theresa Zawaski, Joan Zombek, Eileen Burke, Redmond Burke Iii, Redmond Burke Jr, Janet Buttafuoco, Joseph Buttafuoco, Chris Carraquillo, Catherine Casse, Kristen Casse, Michael Casse, Stephen Casse, Thomas Casse, Daniel Chisholm, Daniel Chisholm Jr, Michele Chisholmanthony Dispaltro, Dawn Dispaltro, Jeanette Farrell, John Farrell, Adam Finn, Danielle Finn, Gerard Finn, Richard Freda, Frank Gleeson, Michelle Gleeson, Winifred Grace, Nancy Hanson-Finn, Melissa Jayne, Janine Killeen, Michael Killeen, Robert Killeen, Linda Kurtz, Matthew Kurtz, Thomas Kurtz, Joseph Labarbera, Joseph Labarbera, Sean Lauer, Andrew Linder, Hobart Linder, Jennine Marchena, William Marchena, Fred Martell, Brendan Mcmanus, Madeline Mcmanus, Daniel Mielcarek Jr, Paul Milleriii, Nicole Nuzzo, Salvatore Nuzzo, Theresa Nuzzo, Daniel Obrien, Eileen Obrien, Emmett Obrien, Siobhan Obrien, Ensuida Pashollari-Payne, Thomas Payne, Maria Roque, Raisa Rozenbaum, Christina Ryan-Linder, Ellen Soto, Jacob Soto, Milijana Stamenkovic, Miodrag Stamenkovic, Evelyn Stanaitis, Joseph Stanaitis, Ernest Wadeson Jr, Kelly Wadeson, Marilyn Wadeson, Arthur Wendel, Arthur Wendel Jr, Georgeine Wendel, William Wendel, Anthony Aloia, Collin Baldwin, Joseph Baldwin, Nancy Baldwin, Gary Brown, Gerald Decatur, Sylvia Decatur, Barbara Glover, Kevin Glover, John King, Mary King, Stella Littell, Kimberly Morgan, R Ashley Morgan, Robert Morgan, Cindee Pascal, Jessica Pascal, Louis Pascal Jr, Stephen Pascal, Stephen Pascal, Sue Pascal, Meaghan Scheuermann, Johannes Schirmer, Peter Artusa, Tammy Artusa, Madison Davis, Randalldavis, Teresa Davis, Catherine Debold, John Debold, Joseph Debold, Derek Dellabough, Hannah Dellabough, Peggy Dellabough, Zachary Dellabough, Patricia Fein, Paul Fein, Colleen Gleason, John Gleason, Kerry Gleason, Shannon Gleason, Andrew Goodman, Susan Goodman, William Mackey, Karen Pskowski, Thomas Pskowski, Douglas Schuler, Susan Schuler, Tammy Schuler-Williamson, Glenn Sheridan, Jennifer Sheridan, Craig Wadeson, Jeanine Wadeson, Alexis Archilla, James Arizonis, Dawn Babcock, John Bakke, Carole Bavuso, Helene Bay, Sonny Bemudez Jr, Kathleen Brawley, Catherine Brennan, Lucille Brulatour, Christine Calisi, Richard Campos, Palma Cardillo, Marie Carley, Anna Casey, Eugene Casey, Ruth Comfort, Marielle Cosgrove, Margaret Croke, Sunya Curry, William Dale, Anthony Deluccia, Marie Deluccia, Ruthdemouth, Todd Demouth, Catherine Doty, Audrey Earnshaw, Janice Evans, Leslie Faulds, Laurie Fiederlein, Thomas Fiederlein, Lillian Figueroa, Lisa Frantellizzi, Irene Frawley, Michael Frawley Jr, Evan Gassaway, Jean Gassaway, Elise Hann, Elizabeth Hasbrouck, April Horvath, Barbara Horvath, Louis Ioppolo, Mary Ioppolo, Grace Janes, Nicolle Kanis, Rhett Kanis, Raymond Klopchin, Thomasine Klopchin, Ellen Jane Knieriemen, John Knowles, Laurie Knowles, Karen Konopa, Michelle Kozlowski, Jane Kubenik, Kenneth Kusek, Gladys Laforge, Christina Laruccia, Regina Lewand, Frank Maggio, David Mcginnis, Sandra Mcginnis, Dolores Mcgloin, Michael Miele, Dorothy Miller, Kathleen Moltzen, Lauren Montalvo, Emmanuel Montalvo-Rosas, Victoria Muscarella, Florence Noger, Jerome Norman, Roberta Norman, Matthew Ohalloran, Nancy Ohalloran, Edgar Ojeda, Elsie Ojeda, Vincent Orourke, Victoria Palumbo, Danielle Pankovcin, Karen Pankovcin, Melanie Pankovcin, Laurie Parish, Claire Paul, Blanche Pimm, Rosalie Piranio, Carlo Robotti, Yvonne Rosado, Deborah Rzeznik, Michael Rzeznik, Juan Santiago, Marc-Anthony Serrano, Andrew Silver, Adele Singer, Leonard Singer, Mary Ann Smith, Maria Stasolla-Havriliak, Lourdes Toro-Avery, Brandon Tuck, Dana Tuck, Benjamin Valenti, Meryl Vandunk Jr, Magdalene Vanduynhoven, Walter Vaughan, Hugo Visconti, Susie Wallace, Andrea Wasiluk, Roxanne Wasiluk, Zachary Wasiluk, Keith Zuckert, Donald Jacobsen, Jeffrey Jacobsen, Nancy Jacobsen, Barry Cheney, Lynn Cheney, Tommy Hallahan, Clare Harrison, Derek Harrison, Fern Parkin, Larry Parkin, Katherine Skafidas, Michael Skafidas, Jean Sudder, Suzanne Sudder, Alyse Beers, Kenneth Beers, Steven Bell, Catherine Bennett, Kristian Bucknor, Robert Carrigan, Richard Dickerson, Carol Duncalfe, Girard Fritz, Kimberly Hooper, William Hooper, Rebecca Keenan, Sean Keenan, Kaitlyn Leloup, Scott Lieberman, Linda Mathisen, Rudolf Mathisen, Stephen Mcgirr, Lauren Melder Beers, James Morley, Lloyd Nau, Nan-Ping Peng, Terry Sandford, Kristin Santantonio, Carrie Schell, Walter Schell Iii, Caroline Siecke-Pape, Joseph Smith Sr, Shirley Brown, Ben Burgholzer, Jeffrey Burgholzer, Bruce Carlson, Carol Carlson, Lauren Dougherty, John Golenski, Elizabeth Gomez, Michelle Gomez, Rogelio Gomez, Donna Kelley, John Kelley, Deborah Langlitz, Barbara Murtagh, Dennis Quinn, Cynthia Rice, Alisa Sherow, Ashleigh Sherow, John Sherow, Mark Tatro, Minnie Youngman, Janette Allen, Lisa Allen, Lisa Annicaro, Mary Capezzuto, Peter Cooney Sr, James Graham, Olimpia Mcclean, Danielle Nunziato, Diana Nunziato, Lisa Prouty, Brittany Santana, John Santana, Lisa Santana, Melissa Santana, John Santantonio, Tyler Scott, Donald Vanduzer, Marcellovanduzer, John Welch, Alexander Woolley, Lorraine Goldberg, Stanley Goldberg, Michael Joy, Frederick Nuttall, Kathleen Nuttall.Cynthia Pregiato, Daniel Pregiato, Steven Pregiato, Hilton Rodriguez, Cheryl Walters, Selkirk Walters, Barbara Giannone, Frank Giannone, Melissa Allen, Nicolas Dinos, Deborah Doolan, Nicole Gerace, Catherine Greenblatt, Kristina Greenblatt, Mitchell Greenblatt, Samuel Greenblatt, Wayne Greenblatt, Kelly Mccoy, Jacob Miller, Diane Milligan, Marilyn Monks, Richard Monks, Jenna Reeves, Rosemary Sokolow, Iris Soulette-Jennings, Ann Vogel, William Vogel, Jared Wendt, Rosanne Andreas, Thomas Andreas, Alice Blake-Coates, Thomas Coates, Joshua Cross, Barbara Kohlberger, Lisa Kohlberger, Peter Kohlberger, Andrew Lemin, Scott Lemin, Daniel Mckane, Theresa Odell, Gertrude Puff, Jeffrey Schadt, Celeste Staubyn, Thomas Albus, Katherine Barker, Gail Bate, Helen Begnoche, Alfred Berretta, Ann Berretta, Lori Berretta, Ronald Broere, Eleanor Brown, Warwick Brown, Marilyn Bujese, Giuseppina Caleca, Robert Carrabs, Eleanor Carson, Theresa Cassanite, Gary Cervia, Maryanne Chianelli, Shirley Cochran, Mary Coladonato, Salvatore Coladonato, Carol Cook, Louise Daubert, Judith Davis, Mary Demarest, Philip Demarest, Henry Diaz, Joann Fleming, Diane Fotino, Frank Fotino, Barbara Fuller, Robert Garbutt, Joseph Garvey, Catherine Giuliano, Joseph Giuliano, Elman Groom, Cecilia Hammond, Francine James, James Kenny, Leo Kostic, Sue Kostic, Jean Lauricella, Patricia Lees, Lorraine Linton, Arthur Machia, Claire Mangieri, Heather Mann, Theresa Mcginn, Antoinette Mcgovern, Marguerite Mcnally, Tara Mcnally, Jose Negron, Joseph Negron, Lorrainenegron, Veronica Noger, Kim Paffenroth, Ralph Peluso, Rosemarie Peluso, Philip Perrone, Bruno Pilch, Karen Pilch, Arline Pupello, Linda Quackenbush, Adrienne Quinn, David Quinn, Diana Reinert, Marie Reinert, Richard Reinert, Johanna Roche, Edward Rossi, Kathryn Rossi, Linda Russell, Elizabeth Sandford, Ruth Schlagel, Elizabeth Schmitt, Elizabeth Scoolidge, Catherine Stern, David Stidworthy, Helena Tringali, Ronald Tringali, Carolyn Vandunk, Deborah Vega-Manzi, Thomas Walsh, Raey Webster, Anna Wojtak, Alice Yorks, Carol Ziegler, William Ziegler, James Anthony, James Anthony, Stacey Anthony, Lisa Cavanagh, William Cavanagh, Richard Farina, Amy Fotino, Joseph Fotino, Edward Franklin, Heather Franklin, Jason Mcgovern, Theresa Mcgovern, Inga Mezzetti, Vincent Mezzetti, Pasqualina Mondello, Joan Scheuermann, Danielle Shostal, Eric Shostal, James Alair, Rebecca Alair, Sandra Alair, Ashley Blackwood-Russo, Virginia Dolson, Diane English, Lauren English, Austin Garceau, Mariane Garceau, Jeanne Long, Kirk Long, Jason Makuch, Stephanie Makuch, Janeen Mitchell, Maurice Mitchell, Samuel Mitchell, Darren Morse, Jessica Morse, Frank Puccio, Joan Puccio, Erik Ryle, Frank Welling, Kathryn Welling, Amy Wu, Hsin Wu, Kenneth Wu, Nicole Zimmermann, Margaret Achan, Carmela Amato, Ramiro Aquino, Rebecca Azzi, Arline Bruzzese, Margaret Burrill, Albertina Capella, Rosemary Chapple, Harold Dickey, May Dickey, Rita Donnelly, Mary Donohue, Mary Dorsey, Mary Duffy, Kathleen Fanning, Margaret Ferri, Maris Footen, Katherine Forsyth, Steven Forsyth, Katalin Horvath, Margaret Lalor, Bernice Lifshitz, Helen Lorray, Mary Martin, Muriel Mulligan, Araks Nazari, Vartan Nazari, Mary Parker, Debra Phillips, Yolanda Primiano, Anna Rigo, John Rigo, Louise Riley, Pablo Rodriguez, Lester Smith, Shirley Sosa-Rodriguez, Bernadette Sullivan, Pat Tortorelli, Christine Wood, Stephen Young, Jillian Barbuto, Joanna Barbuto, John Barbuto, Edward Bradley, Kelly Bradley, James Cagle, Bernardine Codella, Louis Codella, Corey Devaney, Jenna Devaney, Joanne Devaney, Joseph Devaney, Kyle Devaney, Lester Ferguson, Linda Ferguson, Jamie Fragale, Russell Fragale, Bhalchandra Gujar, Meena Gujar, Salil Gujar, Susan Kaptein-Scott, Channabel Latham-Morris, Jennifer Lewis, Steven Lewis, Melanie Lucardi, Hector Morris, Jamal Morris, Danielle Nicoletti, Gerard Nicoletti, Gerard Nicoletti, Osvaldo Nunez, Waleska Nunez, Juan Prego, Melissa Prego, Kristy Rosen, Robert Rosenwald, James Samborski, Sayonara Samborski, Heike Schroback, Nicholas Schroback, Mark Scott, Nicole Stiller-Gujar, Krystal Torres, Rafael Torres, Kevin Tully, Leigh Tully, Donna Washio, Steven Washio, Gloria Arthur, Nicholas Astleford, Thomas Cassano, Elizabeth Compel, Katherine Compel, Toni Constantino, Austin Decker, Austin Decker, Marlene Decker, Alec Diltz, Heidi Doty, Scott Doty, Daniel Gallardo, Gene Gouss, Julianna Gouss, Stephanie Gouss, Bryan Hague, Eric Hague, Eric Hague, Victoria Hague, Dona Heupel, William Heupel, Donna Kipp, Jamie Kipp, Justin Kipp, Merritt Kipp, Patrick Kipp, Charles Kittner, Jeanne Lancer, Owen Lancer, Gina Lien, Betty Lundy, Karen Lundy, Robert Lundy, Kerri Owens, Angel Romero, Angela Romero, Yesenia Romero, Amanda Sakac, Daniel Sakac, Geralyn Sakac, Olga Sakac, Justin Singer, Neila Smith, Courtney Stymacks, Ernest Vanderkruik, Polly Vanderkruik, Casey Whitney, Miranda Whitney, Shannah Whitney, Benjamin Astorino, Eileen Astorino, Gabriella Astorino, Victoria Astorino, John Christison, Christine Cooper, Michael Franzese, Joi King, Alice Lerro, Wayne Linn, Robert Maxwell, Timothy Mullally, Elizabeth Newhard, Lance Poelmann, Luke Sattler, Dominic Aro, Joe Augusta, Julia Boddewyn, Rachel Bowens, Frances Cantone, Melody Carter, Evelyn Comeros-Aro, Frank Corkum, Helen Corkum, Brendan Donohue, Wendy Donohue, Claire Gabelmann, Kimberly Gabelmann, Benjamin Gerstner, Dylan Gerstner, James Gerstner, James Gerstner, Kathryn Gerstner, James Graney, Rose Marie Graney, Katie Hargis, Luther Hargis, Aaron Hasbrouck, Kristen Hasbrouck, Debra Huften, Megan Huften, Richard Huften, Richard Huften, Frank Lacalamita, Kathryn Lacalamita, David Lasalandra, Harry Littell, Frances Mcmanus, Robert Mcmanus, Robert Mcmanus, Carmen Mincione, Barron Morgan, Ronald Murroni, Monica Mushlit, Michael Newhard, Nina Orenstein, Judy Pedersen, Allen Quackenbush, Marjorie Quackenbush, Terry Quint, Marjorie Sobotor, Nancy Sobotor, Thomas Sobotor, Diana Verrelli, Sheila Warner, Antoinette White, Douglas Brown, Kathleen Brown, Elizabeth Cifu, John Cifu, Naomi Diamond, John Gobinski, Lena Gobinski, Barbara Hainzl, John Hainzl, Judith Hamilton, Richard Hamilton, Charlene Hirschberg, Charles Marron, Elaine Marron, Lawrence Olden, Carolyn Young, Anthony Zeoli, Jean Zeoli, Sherry Alexander, Christopher Berman, Deborah Berman, Elizabeth Colman, Kevin Colman, Terence Colman, Pamela Curry, Catherine Curtin, Christopher Curtin, Allen Michael Daly, Matthew Daly, Christopher Dehaan, Connor Dehaan, Shelly Dehaan, Cheryl Depalma, Heidi Douma, Rosemarie Dwyer, Anne Ekberg, Gerardo Fischetti, Lucy Fischetti, Douglas Freund, Lu Fucella-Corbin, Thomas Graf, Joseph Grosso, Emily Kearns, Priscilla Kersten, Raman Kromholz, Amelia Lawlor, G Anthony Luhs, Lidia Luhs, Roger Lupino, John Machia, Paul Massie, Cheryl Mccleaver, Patricia Mccoy, Duane Mcdonald, Dorismeyer, Joannagrod, Brian Nieves, Christine Oconnor, Beatrice Poster, Eva Riggs, Barbara Sanders, David Sanders, Lawrence Simon, Frances Sinclair, Jaclyn Sinclair, Jason Sinclair, Margaret Sinclair, Neil Sinclair, Mary Smith, Suzanne Stanton, Patrick Tyler, Carol Vandunk, Gregory Vandunk, Melissa Vansickle, Nadine Vansickle, Keith Vernieri, Kevin Vernieri, Matthew Warsaw, John Wilson, C Zborovan, Laurie Coleman, Jo-Ann Degroat, Alexandra Desibia, Elizabeth Desibia, John Desibia, Linda Desibia, Quinn Desibia, Anita Deville, Bernard Deville, Patrick Ellis, Gordon Graven, Janice Graven, Donna Haley, Ann Jordan, James Jordan, James Jordan, Patrick Lennon, Christopher Miles, John Miles, Mary Miles, Gavin Mullen, James Mullen, Janet Mullen, Rebecca Mullen, Abigail Opper, George Opper, James Opper, Haley Rawson, Sarah Rawson, Ellinor Salvato, Deborah Scheible, Otto Scheible, Cathy Schelling, Steven Schelling, Heleen Schiller, Carl Zuidema, Candace Ahrenholz, Frances Alexander, William Bahr, Lawrence Benson, Richard Bigliano, Daniel Blum, Christy Brown, Courtney Brown, Paul Bryan, Charles Burrows, Kristine Burrows, Bart Calabrese, Lisa Calabrese, Anthony Chietero, Nina Chietero, Gina Chiosie, Audrey Corcoran, Marissa Correa, Elizabeth Dembeck, Diana Diaz, Devonne Dragoon, Bernadette Dyche, Margaret Finn, David Grunstra, Joelle Haggerty, Elyse Hanna, Daniel Harrison, Irene Harrison, Irene Harrison, Kristin Herrmann, Delano Jardine, Philip Jimenez, Hugh Johnston, Jason Johnston, Maryann Johnston, James Jolly, Dorothy Kelly, Griffin Kettler, Karen Kettler, Zachary Kettler, Joseph Kocsis, Mary Laiks, Joan Lalla, Marilyn Leary, Melvin Leary, Marie Luca, Maureen Mahoney, Dorothy Mannarino, Leah Martinez, Richard Matthews, Rosemary Matthews, Joanna Mccarter, Sarah Moeschl-Cox, Kathy Montgomery, David Moshier, Vanessa Muller, Danielle Murray, John Murray, Patricia Musicaro, William Nott, Maria Ortiz, William Ortiz, Anna Papandrea, Anna Maria Parrinello, Grace Pavlick, Luis Pelaez, Hank Priestner-Werte, Charles Rappa, Olivia Ratto, James Reynolds, Karen Reynolds, Donald Roat, Joan Roat, Alan Schell, Kerry Schmidt, Florence Shimko, Susan Starr, Linda Steinhart, Melvyn Stiriss, Kirk Thomas, Anne Vancook, Gary Weed, Irene Yonkman, Tatyana Zigadlo, Bella Auffray-Namack, Joan Ball, Danielle Becker, Michael Becker, James Berry, Dorian Brandt, Nancy Brandt, Catherine Burgos, Andrew Byrne, Kelsey Byrne, Mary Collura, Martin Dominguez, Julia Doty, Charles Doyle, James Feldner, Lauren Feldner, Mary Feldner, Brianne Gallagher, Dennis Gillian, Tia Gillian, Susan Haber, Alexander Iwanow, Christina Iwanow, Natalia Iwanow, David Jacques, David Jacques, Julie Jacques, Robert Kaiser, Mary Ellen King-Regan, Debra Korson, Jessica Korson, Jody Korson, Steven Korson, Barbara Laurence, Joan Law, Brian Logan, Stephanie Luke, Vanessa Mann, Joseph Mondello, Lynn Nitti, Joanne Obrien, William Obrien, Kevin Primm, Joseph Ranni, John Regan, Vivian Ricupero-Logan, Robert Ritchie, Lois Ryan, Neil Ryan, Neil Ryan, Joshua Tytell, Lon Tytell, Rosita Tytell, Charles Weigle, Francine Weigle, George Laurence, Elaine Boone, Ralph William Boone, Eric Callari, Guy Callari, Kristen Callari, Martha Callari, Ian Degroat, Karen Desantis, Alvin Eubanks, Mark Eubanks, Nancy Eubanks, Sean Eubanks, Carol Lefemine, Frank Motkowski, Robert Motkowski, Alain Palmieri, Elizabeth Reder, Aaron Staats, Alicemarie Tennyson, Carol Burnett-Jones, Chaniqua Gaymon, Ruth Janzen, Thomas Langan, Nancy Otoole, Allan Smith, Loren Welsh, Christopher Wintermute, Joyce Dupee, Elayne Krieger, Jeffrey Krieger, Rachel Krieger, Rebecca Krieger, Maria Lindsay, Alfred Ridella, Loretta Ridella, Phyllis Scott, Harriet Smith, Kristofer Bullinger, Stefanie Mccormick, Susan Mccormick, Beatrice Bloom, Christine Bockis, Edward Boller, Elizabeth Boller, Inyelisse Case, Michele Delaura, Colin Devries, Daniel Feliciano, Christine Gaydos, Michael Gaydos, Charles Greco, Bonnie Henderson, Charles Kehoe, David Kemp, Patricia Kemp, Patrick Kemp, Sean Kemp, Eugene Lynch, Charles Mejia, Virginia Mejia, Matthew Miller, Sally Nelson, Diane Raymundo, Cheryl Smith, Guy Smith, Florence Spiedel, Kathleen Staab, Carol Berman, Lawrence Berman, Kathleen Dunn, Robert Dunn, Lillian Reilly, Neal Reilly, Lois Sansky, Robert Sansky, Barry Sussner, Jared Sussner, Susan Sussner, Alfred Atkins, Lisa Atkins, Matthew Atkins, Charlotte Bergenfield, Emmanuel Bergenfield, Stella Bradley, Maureen Burt, Robert Chapel, Theresa Chianelli, Dara Dondiego, Elizabeth Dooley, Mike Egan, Roselle Egan, Ann Felter, Iris Fernandez, Nancy Fernandez, Margaret Ferrec, Kali Fiore, Thomas Fiore, Martha Frame, Susan Hecker, Julia Herr, Sasha Kamarad, Joan Karcnik, Melissa Kaufman, Dorothy Kelly, Nancy Kutney, Betty Lashuay, Dawn Mark, Joseph Mark, Amee Masterson, Maureen Mccafferty, Lynn Miller, John Moretti, Lauren Nadler, Druscilla Omalley, Ruth Orr, Debra Pinto, Tammy Prince, Wayne Rossi, Mary Roukema, Mark Stolz, Dianne Tarantino, Anne Valluzzi, John Valluzzi, Dorothy Zwerin, Kimberly Ambar, Deborah Benedict, Jo-Ann Brown, Wayne Brown, John Buckley, Patricia Chitty, Florence Clickett, Charleen Dangelillo, Anthony Delaney, Cara Delaney, Nancy Delaney, Thomas Delaney, Julie Desrats, Carolyn Devries, Joan Devries, Nicholas Devries, Alicemarie Diakos, Michael Diakos, Lorraine Dugan, Jeanne Figueira, William Fitzgerald, Sheila Freedman, Melanie Gardiner, Krystina Horvath, Patricia Hyer, Jeanne Jeffrey, Anatol Kaminsky, Mary Koch, Paul Lacey, Bette Malin, Tamara Martino, Christine Mcinerney, Thomas Mcloughlin, Joseph Murtie, Mary Normann, Charles Pascal, Deborah Pascal, Victoria Pascal, Keith Polizzotto, Bernard Punim, Rita Punim, Michael Radigan, Katherine Ritchie-Valentine, Cheryl Russell, Lindsey Russell, Robert Salerno, Lynda Sganga,

Peter Sganga, Gerald Sheeran, Lorraine Sheeran, John Spiegler, Randy Streelman, Marie Stuart, Catherine Todd, Ryan Torres, Stephan Valentine, Michael Augustin, Christopher Augustyni, Mary Augustyni, Mark Babcock, Linda Barnes, Annette Bellacosa, Oliver Biggadike, Francina Bolden, Christine Borgese, Brian Cenicola, Christopher Coyne, Rita Coyne, Karen Curtin, Brian Dobbins, Erin Dobbins, Jo-Anne Dobbins, Christine Fullerton, Monika Giacoppe, Ruth Glantzman, Silvia Gonzalez, Robert Gould, Dennis Grady, Lisa Grady, Samantha Grady, Barbara Gustainis, Thomas Gustainis, Johanna Heidecke, Marion Heimowitz, Martin Heimowitz, Stephen Kelly, Gregory Kyritsis, Jessica Kyritsis, Mary Leckie-Gould, Baldassare Licata, Suzanne Licata, David Long, Deborah Moran, Robert Moran, Carl Neumann, Diane Pell, Maureen Picarello, Melissa Picarello, Grace Pullen, Stephen Pullen, Frederick Radon, Lois Ann Radon, Michael Radon, Andrew Roe, Kimberly Roe, Marion Stage, Heather Stella, Robert Stella, Robert Stone, Danielle Tamburelli, Samantha Tamburelli, Virginia Tamburelli, Bronwyn Taylor, Lois Taylor, Deborah Vadala, Richard Vadala, Vicki Woliver, William Woliver, Cathy Younan, Gerd Zachgo, Caroline Antoniades, John Bakum, Paul Brooks, Joan Corser, Israel Crespo, Margarita Dejesus, Joyce Diermeier, Christin Doenges, Albert Dowsett, Janet Dowsett, James Elardi, Lynn Elardi, James English, Patricia English, Glen Evans, Luke Evans, Marsha Evans, Paula Fabbro, Sylvia Fitzgibbon, Jennifer Galletta, Richard Geary, Carol Hayes, George Hayes, Daniel Heilmann, Gerard Heilmann, Lisa Heilmann, Shaun Heilmann, George Held, Donna Hellstern, Greg Hellstern, Gregory Hellstern, Scott Hellstern, Rita Imholz, Diane Jonaitis, Ruth Knoblauch, April Levine, August Malillo, Sara Malillo, Carol Mangiameli, George Mcelroy, George Mckenney, Lorraine Mckenney, George Mcmanus, Kathleen Mcmanus, Jerol Morosoff, Larry Morosoff, Jacklyn Nuzzi, Caitlin Onody, Sean Onody, Catherine Oregan, Joseph Oregan, =Sirena Pacheco, Sara Pembridge, Gizella Penke, Jacqueline Quinn, Dennis Rutherford, Robert Shaplo, Lisa Silvestri, Patricia Sullivan, Tia Thomson, Frank Zuniga, Susan Zuniga, Lucia Aloi, Harrison Angle, Lauren Angle, Michael Angle, Sarah Angle, Martin Bacon, Dorothy Bacon-Neighbors, Jane Barnes, Thomas Barnes, David Churchill, Nancy Clavin, James Clavin Marquet, Meredith Clavin-Marquet, Glenn Dickes, Susan Dickes, Meridyth Duke, Inga Fassler, Ingrid Fassler, Dawn Ferrec, Roger Ferrec, Roger Ferrec, Samuel Ferrec, Genevieve Gyulavary, Jane Gyulavary, Alicyn Harkness, Michael Hoey, Paul Jannicelli, Carissa Jantz, Louanne Jantz, Nicole Jantz, Gilllian Jeffords, Lloyd Jeffords, Valerie Lacey, Erik Loberg, Sasha Loberg, Daniel Mack, Theresa Mack, Louis Marquet, Michael Mcbride, Andrew Mcdermott, Maureen Mcdermott, Catherine Mcneely, Margaret Mcneely, Hazel Messina, Rudolph Messina, Patrick Ohara, Gail Sweeney, Leah Sweeney, Michael Sweeney, Phyllis Caplan, Kathleen Conn, Anne Fix, Kathryn Fix, Christine Kastanis, Theodore Kastanis, Catherine Kelly, Shannon Kelly, Linda Mccullough, Michael Miller, Carol Monastersky, Neil Monastersky, Carol Ann Oconnor, David Oconnor, John Salkowsky, Mary Salkowsky, Harriet Schneider, Susan Schneider, Valerie Shipley, Robert Skallerup, Dorothy Thayer, Richard Thayer, Helaine Turselli, Jack Walters, Linda Walters, Charlene Yates, David Yates, Gina Yates, Robert Yates, Stephen Yates, Ann Younes, George Younes, Craig Borner, Jessica Borner, Anthony Castaldo, Lisa Castaldo, Rosemarie Castaldo, Susan Castaldo, Elissa Maynard, Robert Maynard, Brian Potter, Kathleen Potter, Michael Potter, David Sclafani, Joseph Sclafani, Joseph Sclafani, Kristin Sclafani, Bryanna Cashman, Joseph Ciappara, Brian Mcgovern, Debora Mcgovern, Christopher Blaskovich, Debra Blaskovich, Matthew Blaskovich, Noelle Blaskovich, Robert Blaskovich, Cecelia Kutny, Daniel Kutny, Laura Kutny, Maureen Nelsen, Thomas Nelsen, Carole Oneill, Thomas Oneill, Edward Dunn, Jennifer Dunn, Russell Foster, June Parrillo, Matthew Parrillo, Matthew Parrillo, Edward Scharfenberger, Elaine Scharfenberger, James Scharfenberger, Christopher Bruder, Eric Bruder, Thomas Bruder, Jeanette Carney, Joseph Carney, Israel Fenster, Kathleen Fenster, James Fivehouse, Janet Fivehouse, Richard Fivehouse, Thomas Fivehouse, Margaret Gannalo, Carmine Garritano, Kathleen Garritano, Ann Green, Arnold Green, Joanne Havriliak, Laura Introini, Susanne Legris, Emily Melendez, Hannibal Melendez, Anthony Portelli, Lorraine Portelli, Nicholas Portelli, Joanne Rinker, Mary Rinker, Robert Rinker, Lindsay Carson, Marylou Carson, Ronnie Carson, Rita Enders, Thomas Enders, Michele Gallagher, Timothy Gallagher, Herbert Green, Roberta Green, Charles Guilshan, Carolyn Mahon, Kaitlin Mahon, Kerri Mahon, Kimberly Mahon, Kristen Mahon, Michael Mahon, Ryan Maybeck, Barry Moellman, Bryan Moellman, Nicole Moellman, Shirley Moellman, Jonathan Morey, Marie Morey, Linda Mosiello, Samantha Mosiello, James Odonnell, Katherine Odonnell, Lauren Perry, Susan Perry, Dawn Sargente, Richard Sargente, Erin Small, Theresa Stiso-Maybeck, Joseph Valletta, Ann Winslow, Christopher Winslow, Emily Winslow, Kevin Winslow, Paul Yodice, Evelyn Ali, Sade Ali, Linda Aversa, Daniel Baruffaldi, Kelly Baruffaldi, Raquel Battista, Rocco Battista, David Beasley, Heather Beasley, Patricia Biederman, Geoffrey Bishop, Nancy Bishop, Debra Bloom, Meredith Bloom, Nancy Bowden, Joseph Bowman, Taylor Brady, Charisse Canterino, Robert Caruba, Priscilla Caskey, Linda Christian, Mark Christian, Phillip Christian, Chase Class, Christopher Colin, Lana Cooper, Leslie Culkin, Laura Degaetano, Florenz Deraffele, Georgina Deraffele, “Rose Ann” Desanno, Jose Diaz, Michael Dombrowski, Debra Fierstein, Jessica Fierstein, Ruth Figueroa, Patrick Fitapelli, Lenore Franzese, Michael Franzese, Dolores Freed, Felicia Gell, Paul Gell, Pavel Gorelov, Julianna Green, Karla Hahn, Gavin Hannah, Karen Hannah, Jennifer Hart, Mary Hayes, Brooke Jordan, Pamela Jordan, Gina Kraus, John Kraus, David Lankering, Jean Lankering, Donald Ledwin, Adrienne Lepre, John Lepre, James Lucas, Christian Malenda, Mayra Martino, Richard Martino, Roberto Martino, Roberto Martino, Marilyn Mccarthy, Anna Mcdonald, Merle Mcneil, Elise Messina, Lucas Messina, Patricia Milhaven, Muhammad Mirza, Rosemary Mirza, David Mitchell, “Mary Lou” Moccia, Chris Montgomery, Basiliso Morales, Nancy Morales, Ana Murillo, Enrique Murillo, Nancy Murillo, Anthony Obrien, Julius Osak, Staci Osak, Georgia Paradiso, Samuel Perlin, Allison Petrus-Wilkins, Kimberlee Price, Christine Quackenbush, Patricia Quackenbush, Thomas Quackenbush, Lisa Ranieri, Andrew Rogan, Kim Rugg, Candice Shaw, Barbara Sinusas, Edward Sinusas, Judelca Sosa-Battista, Diane Spector, Fred Spector, Lorraine Stewart, William Stewart, Eileen Takemori, Peter Tonnesen, Nicole Trinchese, Jean Walker, Brigitte Walsh, Joyce Watson, Donald Wik, Erin Wik, Faith Wilkins, Eva Zitano, Philip Zitano, Ryan Ahearn, Kari Call, Daryl Carlough, Karen Carlough, Margaret Corcoran, Dennis Cronin, Maria Cronin, Ana Donoso, Jose Donoso, Jill Downey, Karyn Dunn, John Ehret, Ellen Einhorn, Juan Flores, Mary Jankowski, Virginia Jeffas, Cathleen Johnston, Douglas Johnston, Margaret Jordan, Michael Jordan, Carolyn Kohler, Thomas Kohler, Deborah Kohn, Eileen Krauss, Jaclyn Krauss, Joan Leary, Chesley Leber, Margaret Mitchell, Margaret Moore, Jaclyn Peluso, Frank Perry, Raymonde Piquet, Rita Simone, Patricia Stahli, Molly Warren, Jay Wertheimer, Lauren Armand, Pierre Armand, Pierre Armand, Sarah Armand, Alejandro Beato, Alejandro Beato, Maria Beato, David Bevacqua, Sharon Bevacqua, John Bolich, Tina Bolich, Marilyn Bryan, William Bryan, Anthony Byalick, Emanuel Byalick, Arthur Callaghan, Laura Callaghan, Roger Carroll, Douglas Castro, Julie Cheshire, Daniel Conklin, Lisa Conklin, Beatrice Cubero, Leonor Cubero, Clarissa Cupero, James Cupero, Lynn Cupero, Joseph Dans, Joseph Dans, Lynda Dans, Ryan Dans, Louis Dinnella, Maria Dinnella, Luis Dinnella-Borrego, James Finucane, Moon Finucane, David Gluckstein, Donald Hummer, Tamara Hummer, Olga Klyshko, Roman Klyshko, Lisa Landau, Stanislaw Landau, Giovanni Lasalandra, Kimberly Lasalandra, Nicholas Lasalandra, Augusto Latorre, Nancy Latorre, Christy Lau, Marc Laya, Richard Laya, Toni Laya, Cathlene Leardini, John Leardini, Joel Marquez, Celia Mcclean, Alec Miller, Daniel Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Patricia Miller, Anthony Monti, Kelli Monti, Antoinette Murphy, Michael Murphy, Adrian Paraschiv, Mark Peconie, Amanda Perez, Brian Perez, Jennifer Perez, Jo-Ann Rome, Robert Sethre, Carol Shannon, Peter Shannon, Jean Silver, John Silver, Anka Simon, Sascha Simon, Brian Smith, Karen Smith, David Stein, Isaac Stein, Alfred Strandberg, Maura Tennant, Michael Tennant, Jose Velez, Sanchia Velez, Xavier Velez, Karin Warner, Timothy Warner, Debra Wilcha, George Wilcha, Daniel Bertch, Alexandra Bial-Winkelstein, Carmen Conklin, Jeffery Conklin, Levern Dukes, John Milano, Michael Milano, Tina Milano, Yasmin Milano, Lisa Nicosia, Nicholas Nicosia, Celeste Prell, John Prell, Dawn Santiago, Maria Santiago, Wendy Santiago-Duke, Deborah Spain, Matthew Spain, Matthew Waters, Bruce Winkelstein, Sonja Yates, Todd Yates, Robert Young, Silvana Young, Kristin Astbury, William Astbury, Heather Augliera, Robert Borch, Irm Brenner, Alexa Clark, Craig Clark, Jessica Cohn, Michael Cohn, Nancy Folino, Thomas Folino, Thomas Folino, Tyler Folino, Rosemary Granwehr, Stephen Granwehr, Stephen Granwehr, Jodi Kolesar, John Kolesar, John Kolesar, Daniel Lapidus, Laurie Lapidus, Lawrence Lapidus, Nicholas Lodovichetti, Tracy Mcnamara, Eileen Pfingst, Marc Pfingst, Gillian Roberts, Nereida Rodriguez, Gregory Schlichting, “Mary Beth” Schlichting, Megan Schlichting, T Schlichting, Fran Schlott, Jeffrey Schlott, Kailey Schlott, Lindsey Schlott, Whitney Schlott, Gregory Sirico, Lori Sirico, Christopher Wright, Collin Wright, Emily Wright, Susan Wright, Barbara Wystepek, Edward Wystepek, Jeffrey Ahearn, Kathryn Ahearn, Megan Ahern, Marie Botte-Hawkins, Nancy Caparell, Stephanie Frangopoulos, Kaitlyn Mccloy, Patricia Mccloy, Thomas Mccloy, Carol Newman, Andrew Reighard, Katherine Reighard, Roma Reighard, Jane Semiz, John Semiz, Susan Semiz, Gerard Sharkey, Patricia Barschow, Domenico Berlingieri, Joseph Berlingieri, Teresa Berlingieri, Allison Corbalis, Daniel Corbalis, Dwight Davies, Joseph Davies, Merrily Davies, Reeanne Davies, Samuel Davies, Jennifer Dicostanzo, Richard Dicostanzo, Daniel Dixon, Kim Dixon, Steven Dixon, Catherine Fitzsimmons, Kitty Fitzsimmons, Michael Fitzsimmons, Sean Fitzsimmons, James Foley, Kerri Foley, Danielle Gobinski, John Gobinski, Philip Gregor, Sally Gregor, Edmund Hoehl, Susan Hoehl, Joseph Jones, Lisa Kates, Mandes Kates, Brianne Kiely, Jeannine Kiely, William Kiely, David Kleinman, Melissa Kleinman, Kathleen Lehmann, Amy Leve, Michele Lortz, Olympia Lortz, Peter Lortz, Peter Lortz, Barbara Matthews, Jessica Matthews, Michael Matthews, Michael Matthews, Barbara Mcgovern, John Mcgovern, Kevin Mcgovern, Joyce Nicosia, Kenneth Nicosia, Kenneth Nicosia, Bethrose Paternella, Jonimaree Paternella, Paul Paternella, Paul Paternella, Martin Preciado, Sergia Preciado, Daisy Rodriguez, Francisco Santiago, Francisco Santiago, Jessica Santiago, Maribella Santiago, Denis Sardo, Kaitlyn Sardo, Nancy Sardo, Denis Shannon, Edward Shannon, Kathleen Shannon, Amy Silva, John Silva, Cody Sullivan, Daniel Sullivan, Peter Sullivan, Rachel Sullivan, Andrew Tomko, Diane Tomko, Emma Tomko, James Vitulli, Kristin Vitulli, Lawrence Vitulli, Lawrence Vitulli, “Mary Joy” Vitulli, Amy Rutherford, Karen Rutherford, Jacquelin Vieldhouse, Sammyjo Vieldhouse, William Vieldhouse, Julian Klein, Mariel Klein, Richard Klein, Kathryn Petrillo-Klein, Adam Schlomann, Barry Schlomann, Cathy Schlomann, Eric Schlomann, Evan Schlomann, Jonathan Adams, Wala Alheet, Anita Allen, Angela Allen-Ward, Robert Antonucci, Brenda Bakker, Heather Bakker, Matthew Bakker, Lourice Camacho, Lindsey Cancellieri, William Chazey, Jenna Class, Stephanie Cron, Andrew Defreese, Darcy Dietrich, Robert Dittman, Charles Gannon, April Griswold, Kenneth Hadnot, Melanie Hadnot, Sarah Hagel, Kiona Hoyen, Eric Humphrey, Jennifer Langlitz, Martha Langlitz, Ruth Langlitz, Samantha Langlitz, Lauren Laplace, Ellen Mital, Stanley Mocarsky, Patricia Patterson, Marion Skinner, Chandler Stanley, Victoria Stewart, Deneen Vines-Stanley, Varick Ward, George Weymer, Yuwei Xu, Jihad Yarber, Joan Connelly, William Connelly, Daniel Cronin, Joanne Cronin, Joseph Cronin, Matthew Cronin, Thomas Cronin, Richard Hammel, Theresa Hammel, Joseph Mandarino, Kim Mandarino, Lee Mandarino, James Mcgovern, James Mcgovern, “Mary Ellen” Mcgovern, Monique Salisbury, Stella Salisbury, Wesley Salisbury, Mary Bono, Evan Colon, Glenn Dorph, Henry Dowden, Kathy Dowden, Donna Egan, Matthew Egan, Tierney Egan, Rebecca Kunkel, Richard Kunkel, Lois Lahey, Richard Lahey, Pandora Lalumiere, Brad Mcgovern, Donna Mcmanus, Edward Mcmanus, Jennifer Mcmanus, Jessica Parol, Pamela Parol, Peter Rockermann, Lynne Schroh, William Schroh, Andrew Hogan, Colleen Mcbride, Allyson Osborne, Amanda Osborne, Sage Osborne, Sara Werling, Nancy Brodlieb, Richard Brodlieb, Dalila Castro, David Charleston, Elizabeth Charleston, Anthony Chisholm, Stacey Chisholm, Barbara Cook, Michael Cook, Sean Cook, Brendan Crone, Connor Crone, David Crone, Emma Crone, Lucia Crone, Aimee Henkel, Robert Henkel, Bruce Miller, Gail Miller, Lillian Storms, Daisy Trinidad, Rafael Trinidad, Robert Vanduzer, Rosemarie Vanduzer, Eleanor Vansyckle, Robert Volk, Jessica Weaver, Brittney Blaikner, Kelly Blaikner, Catrina Clarke, Ciara Clarke, Teresa Clarke, Thomas Clarke, Carol Colin, Gordon Cooke, Megan Cooke, Jennifer Daubert, Jeffrey Degraw, John Degraw, Jonathan Degraw, Lawrence Dellacorte, Simone Dellacorte, Angela Diprinzio, Christina Diprinzio, Cheryl Eddy, James Eddy, Leanne Finelli, Livia Finelli, Michael Finelli, Michael Finelli, Janet Folino, Gloria Gerbehy, Thomas Gilliard, Joan Gorczynski, Ronald Gorczynski, Edith Horton, Jean Horton, Bernard Kunert, Elena Kunert, Barbara Lattimer, Robinson Lattimer, Joanna Lipiro, Robert Lipiro, Theresa Lipiro, Lawrence Mayer, Zachary Mcdermott, Karen Mckenna, Philip Mckenna, Manish Patel, Janice Pepe, Thomas Pepe, Peter Ryan, Therese Ryan, “Mary Ann” Sacino, Patrick Sacino, Estelle Sandler, Kathy “Smith-De Graw”, Kimberly Sumner-Mayer, Andrew Treschitta, Domenick Treschitta, Ryan Wengryn, Carol Wood, Jane Wood, John Wood, Katherine Wood, William Wood, Anita Colman, Patrick Colman, Ryan Denerley, Felicia Ellis, John Ellis, Howard Masker, Rosemarie Masker, Cathy Miller, Linda Strong, Barbara Wilhelmy, Ronald Wilhelmy, Kim Wolckenhauer, Luke Wolckenhauer, Ralph Wolckenhauer, David Bartnowski, Clair Bauman, Peter Bauman, James Beaty, Lilly Beaty, Janet Cahill, Alba Capitelli, Donald Coates, George Cubanski, John Cubanski, Guy Destafeno, Bruce Etheridge, Bruce Etheridge, Karen Etheridge, Kathleen Etheridge, Liza Gergenti, Margaret Gergenti, Vincent Gergenti, Kathleen Gurda-Smith, Elizabeth Houlton, Mary Lamontagne, Thomas Lamontagne, Jacqueline Lawler, Joseph Lawler, Laurie Lawler, Howard Nippert, Karen Nippert, John Seebach, Laurie Seebach, Stanley Smith, Shawn Todd, Bruce Vanleer, Elisa Wood, Herbert Wood, Patsy Bastone, Patrick Donovan, Suzanne Donovan, Thomas Hayden, Paula Hayes-Hayden, Nancy Heitman, Elayne Irace, Joseph Irace, Scott Listwon, Shea Listwon, Denise Mooney, Lesley Pearl, Jessica Platt, Amy Sliter, Andrew Sliter, David Sliter, Thomas Sliter, Jason Steiker, Elly Steiker-Pearl, William Strack, John Zawacky, Jeffrey Brown, Melissa Brown, Anthony Buxbaum, Janet Buxbaum, Louis Buxbaum, Denise Gioe, Eric Gioe, Frank Gioe, Geoffrey Green, Laura Green, Howard Joress, Philip Joress, Shari Joress, John Lupkovich, Lisa Lupkovich, Kevin Obrien, Tracy Obrien, Anthony Baldino, Cynthia Baldino, Stephen Baldino, Jesse Behle, Marianne Behle, Mark Behle, Allison Bennett, Catherine Bennett, Ronald Bennett, Barbara Daubert, Christopher Daubert, Richard Daubert, Carolyn Linton, Stanley Linton, Thomas Mattingly, Kristin Mullen, Alan Norberg, Dorothea Norberg, Erin Oconnor, Carolyn Rossi, Evelyn Rossi, Timothy Rudy, Virginia Rudy, Casey Todd, Harold Wilson, Anastacio Alvarado, Elizabeth Alvarado, Lisa Alvarado, Sal Alvarado, Donald Bayne, Amanda Bowman, Jesse Bowman, Melissa Browne, Cireena Caldwell, Kerry Danaher, Michael Danaher, Dina Delucia, John Delucia, Sara Eames, Catilin Feldner, John Frank, Laurie Frank, Barbara Green, Janell Hallik, Jason Hallik, Helen Jackson, Sandra Mehling, Kristine Pappas, Suzanne Pappas, Thomas Redner, Veronica Redner, Harry Sayre, Harry Sayre, Linda Sayre, Amanda Scott, Barbara Scott, Francis Scott, Sharon Scudieri, Katherine Sherer, Robert Sherer, Steven Sherer, Kathryn Snow, Mary Warrener, Gerda Weed, Christine Benvengo, James Benvengo, Karen Benvengo, Stephanie Benvengo, Janet Brockunier, Kali Brockunier, Tammy Chatman, Frances Dellamonica, Rocco Dellamonica, Rocco Dellamonica, Jennifer Digney, Fiore Fischetti, Judyann Fischetti, Stephen Fischetti, Scott Gardner, Michelle Harvey, Trevaile Harvey, John Iliakostas, Douglas Krauze, Douglas Krauze, “Mary Lee” Krauze, Matthew Krauze, Christopher Mccormick, Kathleen Mccormick, Thomas Mccormick, Nydia Mercado, William Mercado, Amy Micallef, Jason Micallef, Matthew Rutkowski, George Villarosa, Michael Villarosa, Patricia Villarosa, Kimberly Bernat, Louise Coates, Thomas Cudmore, Kristan Dimartino, Gail Dowdy, Cheryl Ferguson, Kyle Henderson, Jane Hill, Aaron Jackson, Christina Jackson, Michael Jackson, Armando Lopez, Christina Lopez, Gillian Mesiano, Nobuhiro Moriya, Joseph Natale, Megan Natale, Laura Peacock, Matthew Peacock, Dawn Procak, Ralph Stewart, Tina Stewart, Brian Wood, Janet Bailey, Maureen Charlton, Ronald Charlton, Ronald Charlton, Jeanette Chwan, Loren Chwan, Michael Chwan, Allison Clark, Brian Clark, Debra Clark, Erin Clark, William Clark, Kelsey Frawley, Kim Frawley, Michael Frawley, Sean Frawley, Kevin Hagan, Mary Hagan, Roger Hagan, Christina Hagen, Helena Hagen, Theodore Hagen, Giles Haysom, Jennifer Haysom, Christine Heflin, Elizabeth Heflin, Thomas Heflin, Gregory Jayne, Cariann Kennedy, Diane Kennedy, Mark Kennedy, James Lowe, Samantha Matushek, Francis Olert, Danielle Olszewski, Scott Olszewski, Sheila Omara-Olert, Robert Ronayne, Patricia Ryminski, Robert Ryminski, Robert Ryminski, George Schick, Leah Schick, Robert Schick, Thomas Schick, Charles Schmid, Ryan Schmid, Valerie Schmid, Deborah Slade, Richard Slade, Olivia Sobiech, Susan Sobiech, Danielle Adamec, Robert Adamec, Terrie Adamec, Linda Allison, Laura Alvarez, Lenore Amir, Tina Angelo, Amanda Annunziato, Joseph Annunziato, Vienna Aubert, Priscilla Baker, Robert Baran, Rosemarie Bausch, Albert Bedross, John Beglane, Patricia Bell, Jacob Bendick, Amanda Bernroth, Delores Bernroth, Margaret Berry, Casie Bezares, Patricia Bezares, Margaret Bezares-Lopata, Karyn Blodgett, Gilbert Blumberg, Harriet Blumberg, Mary Brennan, Robert Brennan, Janet Brown, Robert Brown, Margaret Bundenthal, Kendall Burton, Mary Cairns, Joan Calhoun, Julia Carney, Patricia Chaple, Mary Chiano, John Clare, Linda Clements, Regina Cody, Theodore Cody, Andrew Colabella, Annette Colabella, Marjorie Coldrick, “Mary Ann” Collins, Caroline Condoluci, Charles Condren, Theresa Connaughton, Margaret Connolly, Genevieve Cooper, Betty Crane, Mary Cummings, Elaine Dasilva, Leroy Davall, Lorraine Defini, Maria Deluco, Robert Demetry, Marion Denisco, Vincent Desposito, Ann Devito, Sally Dorritie, Alfred Douglass, Carol Douglass, Audrey Duhigg, Lorraine Eiben, Elizabeth Faherty, Thomas Faherty, John Farrell, Janice Felicione, Amelia Fellerman, Eric Ferrar, Henry Finkel, Gloria Ford, Michael Foresta, Frank Fortino, Nina Fortino, Paul Fox, Delia Gaffey, Kathleen Garvey, Barbara Gaskins, Claire Gaston, Mitzi Gerris, Jacqueline Gezzi, Mary Gibbons, William Golden, Rose Gorley, Lionel Gumbs, Gladys Gutierrez, Gloria Guzman, Nelson Guzman, Dolores Guzzon, “Mary Ann” Hamilton, Gerhard Heineman, Loretta Herman, Pat Iarocci, Marcia Irizarry, Jean Johnson, James Joyce, Joan Joyce, Joseph Karpinski, James Kearns, Janet Kearns, Frank Kenzik, Virginia Kibrick, Carol Kollar, Ann Kopcso, Raymond Kopcso, Anna Kosinski, Diane Krooss, Karen Krooss, Susan Krumm, Gloria Larregui, Delphine Lauro, Kang Lee, John Lewis, Herbert Linfante, Jane Loehwing, Catherine Lohan, Allan Lopata, Aida Lugo, Robert Lugo, Elaine Lux, Louise Lynch, Wanda Macdowell, Barbara Mach, Frances Magro, Beryl Malmstrom, George Malmstrom, Beverly Malocsay, Rose Mangiameli, Allan Mannes, Mary Manza, Edward Mavis, Kathleen Mavis, Florence Mayhew, Jose Maysonet, Gloria Mccausland, Louise Mccutcheon, Bienvenida Medina, Gloria Medina, Juan Medina, Antonio Melendez, Juan Mercado, Marvin Miller, Sara Miranda, Victor Miranda, Kevin Moran, Mary Moran, Elaine Mundt, Mary Murtie, Ada Negron, John Neillands, Patricia Nowicki, Eileen Oconnell, Charles Odell, John Oneill, Josephine Oneill, Joanne Opava, Sharon Paoletta, Carol Paulsen, Merritt Penney, Marguerite Petric, Catherine Phillipy, Josephine Pisacano, Maria Post, Joyce Prince, Armando Proli, Lorraine Proli, Rose Pucci, Antoinette Pullen, Mary Pustelniak, Joseph Reeves, Barbara Reid, Margaret Reilly, Cynthia Ricci, Cheryl Richards-Santiago, Catherine Rieschl, Jean Rieschl, Elaine Ringelheim, Lenore Roach, Katharine Roman, Anita Rubin, Linda Scanlon, Charlotte Schadt, Elise Schaeffer, Franklin Schneider, Charles Schwartz, Christine Sears, Ramona Sedelmeyer, Maria Sfraga, Gerda Shannon, Myra Sharfman, Mary Sica, Jean Siniscalchi, Evelyn Sinos, Patricia Slaby, Norman Slonim, Howard Smith, Adrienne Snyder, Stan Solin, Valerie Sooy, Elsie Sprague, Carmen Stadelman, Sharon Stearns, Sheila Steinbach, William Stelz, Arlene Stewart, Barbara Stone, Richard Stone, William Teague, Diane Trumbour, Anna Vogel, Maureen Vonbraunsberg, Marc Weisslander, Patricia Weisslander, Madeline Welch, Stella Weslowski, Joan Wiley, Dawn Woods, Jane Woods, Velma Yarborough, Betty Young, Cyara Clavell, John Clavell, Karen Devora, Debra Holtman, Jacob Holtman, Thomas Holtman, Donna King, Michael King, Thomas King, Alvin Kuester, Todd Leinweber, Edward Reda, Pamela Sinsabaugh, Jamie Vanduzer, Janet Vanduzer, Lloyd Vanduzer, Timothy Vanhorn, George Askew, Patricia Askew, Jaesyn Burley, Jonathan Burley, Trina Burley, William Cordero, Cheryl Decker, Terry Decker, Richard Foster, Corinne Gonzalez, Tyler Gonzalez-Hough, Brian Green, Carla Harris, Theresa Haynes, Angeles Hernandez, Audrey Mann, Charles Mann, Christian Mann, Henrietta Mann, Donna Masker, Heather Mcdonald, Michael Obrien, Marie Pawlak, Emily Pawlak-Mann, Mariah Powell, Carole Redner, Kenneth Redner, Katiana Reyes, Andrew Risch, Jeannine Risch, Guillermina Tavares, Ashley Vandunk, Michael Wagenseil, Rochelle Wagenseil, Bethann Brodeur, Amy Cassidy, Robert Cassidy, Noreen Cummings, Emily Dimartino, Marissa Dimartino, Michael Dimartino, Jeanne Duffy, William Duffy, Ann Feldman, Bradley Feldman, Daniel Getz, David Getz, Janet Getz, Timothy Getz, Daniel Hall, Jamie Hall, Jillian Hall, Kim Hall, Niel Lewis, Janet Makoujy, Norman Makoujy, Daniel Makuch, Kathleen Makuch, Joycelyn Nevins, Matthew Nevins, Celia Ottochian, Frank Ottochian, Meghan Ottochian, Ivette Ramos, Sandra Raviv, Daniel Ripp, Danielle Ripp, Jeanne Ripp, Deborah Storms, Gerald Storms, Gerald Storms, Benjamin Wolff, Herbert Wolff, Ann Perkins, Paul Powell, Andrea Reynolds, Olivia Reynolds, Rudolph Reynolds, Sienna Reynolds, Melvin Rosa, Adam Schwartz, Kristen Schwartz, Sienna Vandunk, Angelica Willis, Paul Burger, Kenneth Catalanotto, Ralph Freddolino, Jason Friedman, Amy Green, Judith Green, Mary Hebel, Michael Hebel, Lisa Howard, Ann Jennick, Monte Morris, Lori Ricci, Kevin Ryan, Terry Ryan, Theodore Ryan, Frank Sinopoli, Genevieve Sinopoli, Samantha Troy, Rachel Watts, Carol Askham, April Beauregard, “Jo Ann” Cheney, Sandra Decker, David Ferguson, Eileen Ferguson, Alfred Freund, Elizabeth Freund, Garret Garofalo, Flora Jaros, Frank Jaros, Stephen Jaros, Maruja Kilby, Paul Kilby, Vera Kubenik, Karen Lathrop, Christopher Macfarlane, Margaret Macfarlane, Denise Markowitz, Matthew Markowitz, Mitchell Markowitz, Rebecca Markowitz, Akira Mckinzie, Karen Mckinzie, Warren Mckinzie, Warren Mckinzie, Margaret Organ, Judith Paquette, Emma Petrucci, Frank Petrucci, Frank Petrucci, Heidi Petrucci, Nora Petrucci, David Samberg, Lori Samberg, Karen Schaper, Mark Schaper, Robert Schaper, Virginia Schaper, Alexis Smith, Charles Smith, Joshua Smith, Kathleen Smith, Amanda Suzor, William Suzor, Daniel Thorson, Deborah Thorson, Janice Tinklepaugh, Kenneth Tinklepaugh, Renee Allen, Gemma Bruckner, Matthew Bruckner, Beatrice Carr, Cathy Carr, Robert Carr, Edward Dusek, Amanda Grossman, Carol Mikulski, Christopher Mikulski, Brad Neill, William Newell, Lee Roach, Donna Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Tiffany Roe, Ann Smyrychynski, Patricia Smyrychynski, Michelle Bedford, Eugene Blanton, Madalene Blanton, Daryl Degroat, Thomas Hasbrouck, James Maloney, Jane Maloney, Thomas Muenz, Wendy Muenz, Eugene Murray, Louise Murray, Brian Roerden, Gary Roerden, Jonathon Roerden, Marlene Roerden, William Roerden, Steve Rubin, Louise Yanofsky, Terry Zwerlein, Laurie Arbuco, Michael Arbuco, Steven Arbuco, Thelma Armagost, Mary Brady, Michael Brady, Karen Conroy-Ulrich, Eileen Costello, Robert Costello, Deborah Damiano, Robert Eaione, Eric Ekberg, Jennifer Ekberg, Maryann Ekberg, Valerie Ekberg, William Ekberg, Bethany Fairbrother, Alexander George, Christina George, Edwin George, Nicole George, Donna Kolesar, Katherine Kolesar, Kimberly Kolesar, Robert Kolesar, Timothy Kolesar, George Lambe, Barbara Leary, Gregory Leary, Patrick Leary, Eileen Mastrogiacomo, Stanley Mastrogiacomo, Denise Mcentee, Edward Mcentee, Alanna Mcvey, Margaret Mcvey, William Mcvey, Dennis Murphy, Joyce Murphy, Dawn Murtagh, Patrick Murtagh, Dennis Murtaugh, Jeffrey Otero, David Picozzi, Laura Picozzi, Kenneth Poka, Catherine Priest, Michael Priest, Alan Roberts, Jane Roberts, Anthony Russo, Theresa Russo, Jessica Schiffrin, Michele Schiffrin, Paul Schiffrin, Joseph Ulrich, Kaitlin Ulrich, Matthew Ulrich, Kathleen Yates, Stephen Yates, Erin Yurchuk, Gregory Yurchuk, Peter Alfieri, Janice Anderson, Robert Burlison, Edward Card, Niccole Card, Brian Clotworthy, Gwen Devries, Henry Devries, Matthew Ferguson, Noel Ferguson, Taylor Ferguson, Albert Fudger, Susan Howard-Card, Elizabeth Jimenez, Denis Knox, Suzanne Kunert, Eileen Patterson, James Patterson, Anne Prial, Daniel Prial, Gregory Prial, Rebecca Prial, Gary Recio, Kathleen Recio, Steve Recio, Russell Reinauer, Michael Rinaldi, Vincent Rossillo, Kenneth Schaechinger, Nancy Schaechinger, Carol Sciarra, James Sciarra, Mark Scott, Sharon Scott, Victoria Thomson-Ferguson, Catherine Wenzel, “R Michael” Cantone, Patrick Christman, Cathy Ginley, Patrick Ginley, Shane Ginley, Shirley Gordon, Edward Green, Tammy Gundersen, Charles Hemstreet, Jason Hynes, Kendall Hynes, Deborah Iurato, William Iurato, Dana Kerstanski, Darin Kerstanski, Deborah Kerstanski, Denise Kerstanski, Dennis Kerstanski, Dennis Kerstanski, Erich Korman, Gabrielle Labarbera, Karen Labarbera, Austin Lenartowicz, Barbara Lenartowicz, Aislinn Longano, Christopher Longano, Jessica Malloy, Bernice Martin, Michael Martin, Laura Mcgill, Rebecca Mcgill, Christine Mejia, Michael Mejia, Richard Mejia, Stephanie Mejia, Janice Pavlick, Robert Pavlick, Michael Penner, Jessica Perrin, Richard Perrin, Cheryl Rifenbury, Krysten Rifenbury, Sarah Rifenbury, Genevieve Rothlauf, Andrew Sorgenti, Louis Sorgenti, Adrienne Strehlow, Carly Tosh, Tristan Tosh, Emily Vangelder, James Vangelder, Brian Abbadessa, Frank Abbadessa, Lisa Abbadessa, Alexa Bailey, David Bailey, Deborah Balsamo, James Balsamo, Eric Bezares, Gloria Braun, William Braun, Matthew Brescia, Emily Bryk, John Bryk, Kristina Caiazzo-Sikorski, Traceyann Calise, Lisa Carrillo, Joseph Catanzaro, Joseph Catanzaro, Patricia Catanzaro, Eugene Cleary, Theresa Cleary, Dawn Conklin, Kevin Conklin, Kristin Conklin, Stephen Conklin, Carol Conroy, Kenneth Conroy, Stefano Cracolici, Brian Currid, Ellen Currid, Christian Daciuk, Dawn Delahoz, Manuel Delahoz, Danielle Deluca, Kathleen Deluca, Thomas Deluca, Thomas Deluca, Jamie Dercole, Joseph Dercole, Louis Digiovanni, Alexander Ewald, Edwin Ewald, Karen Foote, Lewis Foote, Frank Gambino, Jo-Ellen Gambino, Carol Gardner, Dorothy Gates, Mark Gates, James Gilligan, Joan Gilligan, Denise Gilmartin, Richard Gilmartin, Bruce Goldberg, Carmela Goldberg, Jamie Goldberg, “J Joseph” Goonan, Jeanne Goonan, Martin Gottlieb, Teresa Gottlieb, Laurence Hoard, Patricia Hoard, Eileen Holzhauer, Rebecca Holzhauer, Timothy Horton, Jillian Hutchinson, Karen Hutchinson, William Hutchinson, Barbara Johnson, Jean Layton, Angela Lemay, Elizabeth Lemay, Evarist Lemay, Brigitte Luceri, Thomas Luceri, Dennis Maddalone, Dennis Maddalone, Patricia Maddalone, Noreen Madden, Thomas Madden, Deidre Marshall, Stephen Marshall, Stephen Marshall, Tara Marshall, Neil Mcgill, Melanie Minica-Vojtek, John Morrison, Audrey Mulrenan, Erin Mulrenan, James Mulrenan, Jeremy Osak, Christopher Peterson, Jessica Peterson, John Peterson, Victoria Peterson, Giana Piekarz, Steven Piekarz, Catherine Purtell, Martin Purtell, Antoinette Quinn, Antoinette Quinn, John Quinn, Lindsey Quistgaard, Donald Robbins, Mary Robbins, Vito Roca, George Rohrberg, Diane Roma, Amanda Sadler, David Sadler, Lauren Sadler, Anthony Sansone, “Mary Ellen” Sansone, Michael Sansone, Amy Schweikart, David Schweikart, Patricia Schweikart, Eric Segota, Matthew Segota, Maureen Segota, Paul Senft, Elizabeth Shust, Paul Shust, Richard Shust, Timothy Sikorski, Diane Sirico, James Sirico, Kenneth Susskraut, Laura Susskraut, Eileen Tatusch, James Tatusch, Allison Terry, Kevin Terry, Brian Todd, Chester Todd, Donna Todd, Donna Todd, Donna Tyburczy, Robert Tyburczy, Johnine Vanbeers, William Vanbeers, Christina Walsh, Erin Walsh, Shawn Walsh, Craig Wettstein, Laurie Wettstein, Emily Zaferiou, Paul Zaferiou, Elaine Zarriello, Rachel Berlin, Catherine Bowen, Eugene Bowen, Margaret Bowes, Lee Bowman, Lisa Buono, Joseph Burghardt, Patricia Burghardt, Juan Chavez, Judith Dickinson, Geraldine Driscoll, George Feldner, Nydia Feldner, Ernest Holt, Shirley Holt, Stacey Holt, Brendon Jones, Maureen Jones, Michael Jones, Justin Levitt, Steven Levitt, Susan Levitt, Jamie-Lyn Mccormick, Matthew Mccormick, Ronald Mccormick, Tami-Lyn Mccormick, Linda Mensch, Ashwini Puttaswamy, Stephanie Regan, George Arnott, Adam Balber, Charles Cervia, Doris Cervia, Louise Cully, “J Donald” Doughty, Janet Doughty, Roberta Dunlop, David Dworkin, Susan Dworkin, Brianna Fitapelli, Rosemarie Fortmuller, Elizabeth Ginley, Joseph Ginley, Karen Haglund, Doris Hamilton, James Hegarty, Julia Hegarty, Migdalia Hoey, Edward Hoznik, Christine Kuehner, Orly Landau, Hillary Leibowitz, Melvin Leibowitz, Angela Marroquin, Diana Marroquin, Stefanie Marroquin, Angel Martinez, Margo Menzel, Marie Nick, Michelle Nick, Lisa Notturno, Steven Notturno, Annette Obrien, Charles Papaceno, James Perry, Paula Peters, Christine Pilz, Francis Reilly, Joseph Scannello, Sharon Scannello, Mary Schmick, John Seeberg, Samuel Terwilliger, Christine Tyler, Francine Tyler, Karen Vermillion, Michael Vermillion, Mary-Lou Vettel, Warren Wetzel, Alexander Aab, Wendy Adams, Joseph Amaturo, Theresa Amaturo, Auguste Areizaga, George Aulen, Michael Baglione, Michael Batz, Michael Batz, Steven Belner, John Berthiaume, Deborah Bethmann, Eric Bethmann, Debra Bianco, Alexander Blate, Stephen Blate, Kathryn Bollenbach, Frederick Bradley, Brigid Carabine-Aab, Shirley Cooper, Caroline Cummings, Ashley Dejesus, Kenneth Delaney, Shannon Delaney, Erin “Della Pia”, Armond Dellapia, “Toni Ann” Devito, Elizabeth Doty, Helen Fernandez, Rick Fernandez, Jennifer Forestire, Matthew Forestire, Shane Franklin, Amy Gallagher, Georgia Gallagher, Patrick Gallagher, James Gilliam, Laura Gilliam, April Ginley, Connor Ginley, Anya Graf, Susan Graf, Chelsea Hart, Michelle Hart, Diane Helt, Robert Helt, Lee Hemphill, Hollie Hendrickson, Charles Holmgren, Keri Holmgren, Bruce Hunter, Theresa Hunter, Norman Isaacson, Susan Isaacson, Corrine Iurato, Douglas Janeczko, Kathryn Janeczko, Karen Jantz, Catherine Kirby, Michael Krupin, Carol Laufenberg, Michele Lybolt, Ann Malcomson, Carmen Marsh, Joseph Marsh, Elizabeth Massey, Erin Maxcy, John Maxcy, Margaret Mccann, Linda Mcnamee, Joseph Nachtigal, Owen Nachtigal, Sadie Nachtigal, Susan Naruk, Nancy Noolas-Nachtiga, Elsie Ohna, Barbara Oneill, Barry Oneill, Anita Page, Jeffrey Page, Robert Pappas, “Toni Ann” Pappas, Anne Pawelek, Victor Pirtle, Anthony Quinones, Francis Rechner, Erika Redmann, Kathryn Samer, Kathy Shaw-Smith, Ruth Shoenfeld-Woods, Jill Singer, Robert Singer, David Smith, Gabriel Smith, Margaret Smith, Jane Space, Kenneth Space, Corbin Thompson, Emily Thompson, Karen Thompson, Billie Tuohy, James Tuohy, Irene Utter, Kristin “Van De Water”, Peter Vandewater, Jeannette Wheeler, Mark Wheeler, Pearl Wood, Susan Zavagli, Patricia Ambers, Melody Brown, Mathew Carew, Diane Colon, German Colon, Justin Colon, Annmarie Daly, James Daly, Joseph Olino, Sarah Schwartberg, Michaela Tucker, Rodney Tucker, Fernando Bautista, Carol Bogart, William Bogart, Mayra Corio, Melissa Emmanuel, Susan Emmanuel, Iris Gonzalez, Eunice Haling, Cathy Knapp, Brian Leary, Peter Lentini, Alec Loftus, Andrea Loftus, Sean Loftus, Will Loftus, Lorraine Malone, Nathan Malone, Ray Malone, Brian Nazari, Dawn Nazari, Edwin Nazari, Jason Nazari, Josefina Perez, Tiphanie Perez, Christie Ranieri, Amber Revels, Janet Revels, Barbara Sheedy, Ricardo Torres, David Byrne, Angela Chermak, Michael Chermak, Timothy Holland, Vanessa Holland, Carleen Hsu, David Kelly, Jessica Kelly, Joellen Kelly, Timothy Kelly, Jon Leonard, Catherine Linton, Gary Quackenbush, Judy Quackenbush, Sharon Quackenbush, Mark Redman, John Thomson, John Valadez, Richard Ecklord, Shelagh Ecklord, Barbara Fiore, John Fiore, Peter Fiore, Ellen Freda, Anthony Funaro, Donna Funaro, Jeffrey Funaro, Donna Genovese, Ronald Genovese, Bettye Hill, Charles Hurmence, Margaret Kern, Norman Kern, Lee Leonard, Lucinda Leonard, William Leonardi, Bonni Oswald, Karen Patrico, William Patrico, Arlene Raymond, Jude Roche, John Santangelo, Patricia Santangelo, Dorothy Goodlatte, Dominick Abruzzese, Windsor Abruzzese, Pat Dodge, John Macdonald, Dolors Murphy, Kevin Murphy, Doreen Orlowski, Maura Peddle, Richard Peddle, Alexander Raynor, “J David” Raynor, Samantha Raynor, Elizabeth Siecke, Barbara Bald, Elizabeth Broadhead, Howard Broadhead, Simon Byun, Yong Byun, Lara Casse, Paula Casse, Roy Casse, Carol Darcy, Christopher Darcy, Joyce Dewitt, Robert Dewitt, Thomas Drennan, Eileen Dwyre, Elaine Dwyre, Ira Margolis, Marguerite Mcnally, Elaine Papa, Thomas Papa, Steven Peculic, Zita Peculic, Margaret Porter, Gerard Rasenberger, Virginia Rasenberger, Marijane Reinhard, Florida Roberto, Barbara Rothschild, Barbara Berrian, George Berrian, Stephen Boland, Michael Demetroules, Patricia Foxx, Jennifer Franck-Wyant, Kerry Gluckmann, Barbara Katz, Helen Lee, John Lee, Kerry Malone-Demetroules, Ruth Scheuermann, Eileen Altman, Michael Altman, James Beaty, Jane Beaty, Amy Bender, Michael Bender, Michael Bianchetti, Veronica Bollati, Barbara Bonelli, Kara Bonelli, Marianne Bronstein, Katharine Cestaro, Laura Cestaro, Linda Conboy, Robert Conboy, Catherine Conroy, Michael Cosimano, Nicole Cosimano, Ella Damico, Tracy Decker, Claudia Dowling, James Dowling, Katherine Dowling, Dawn Fehr, Jeanne Ford, Erika Genovese, Caroline Gesner, Christopher Gesner, Matthew Gesner, Roy Gesner, Hillary Goldberg, Howard Goldberg, Lillian Henriques, William Henriques, Sarah Hock, Joseph Inserra, Laural Inserra, John Lentini, Gail Lordy, John Lordy, Jennifer Lyons, Gail Magnifico, Mary Mallon, Lynne Mandel, Carol Mccormack, John Mccormack, Cassandra Mehl, Ellen Mehl, Steven Mehl, Elizabeth Paris, “Mary Lou” Paris, Michael Paris, Michael Paris, Bernard Politoski, Margaret Politoski, Caitlin Reilly, Francis Reilly, Alfonzina Rice, Timothy Rice, Catherine Ronan, Tina Saghafi, Kathleen Scholl, Jason Strobel, Jeffrey Tallon, Christine Verutes, Peter Verutes, Douglas Weiss, Jonathan Winfield, Erik Zachgo, Helen Zegers, Niel Demarino, Eileen Forney, Robert Forney, John Janisheski, Nina Kannon, Michael Korte, Nina Korte, Joan Linder, Nicole Nemeth, John Priest, Colleen Schilly, Wendi Weglarz, Rachel Amabile, Glenn Arnowitz, Kara Arnowitz, “M Suzanne” Arnowitz, Jesse Bonnier, Lucia Bonnier, Gary Burriss, Tracey Burriss, Carl Celizic, Jane Celizic, Michael Celizic, Zachary Celizic, Gale Cohen-Wogen, Douglas Dyer, Ryan Dyer, Barbara Gould, Erika Gould, Peter Greibesland, Tore Greibesland, Sean Hackbarth, Tarin Hackbarth, Kathryn Hansen, Ryan Hansen, Jeanne Hoag, Donna Kaminski, Raven Kelley, Reagan King, Lynne Lorimer, Allison Maiorana, Paul Maiorana, Michael Makuch, David Mcdougall, Terra Meierdierck, Jill Mydosh, Michael Obrien, Suzanne Obrien, Janet Oconnor, Marisa Oconnor, Thomas Oconnor, Victoria Oconnor, Melody Olsen, William Olsen, Nicole Orr, Edward Parsons, Carol Porvaznik, John Porvaznik, Regina Simpson, Richard Simpson, Ryan Simpson, Sydney Simpson, Margaret Sinnott, Anna White, Edmund White, Larissa Wilberschied, Judith Hicks, Elizabeth Ault, Frederick Ault, Wilbur Ault, Anna Beggel, Odeta Beggel, Oswald Beggel, Jacqueline Bradner, Mary Bradner, Morris Bradner, Laurie Campbell, Joseph Castelli, Maria Castelli, Rosa Cirillo, William Cirillo, James Emmerich, Patrick Emmerich, Katharine Fitzkee, Lawrence Fitzkee, Michael Fitzkee, Patricia Fitzkee, David Ghiloni, Giselle Ghiloni, Joseph Ghiloni, Catherine Giaquinto, Marcela Gross, Stephen Gross, Carole Howard, Geoffrey Howard, Andrew Laskow, Helen Laskow, Jack Laskow, Ruta Miniotas, Lisa Mueller, Werner Mueller, Janice Mulrooney, Patrick Mulrooney, Barbara Nesi, Olivier Nouet, James Quinn, Kathleen Salvato, Steven Salvato, Amy Schaffer, Cynthia Space, Gale Space, Michael Space, Anthony Valentia, Sandra Zeepvat, Joan Baxer, Robert Baxer, Adele Berkman, Charles Berkman, Marie Coscette, Patrick Coscette, David Eaton, Robyn Eaton, Joanna Mera-Krinsky, Bonnie Paterno, Irene Ribaudo, Nicholas Ribaudo, James Ryan, Margaret Ryan, Robert Schwarz, Michael Smith, Rochelle Smith, Christine Taylor, Jerome Taylor, George Terhune, George Angelastro, “Rose Marie” Barsanti, Concetta Basso, Carol Betley, Adele Collura, John Collura, Joseph Collura, Ellen Donlevy, John Donlevy, Francis Ercolino, Rosalie Ercolino, Rose Falbo, Ann Ferris, Daniel Ferris, Douglas Field, Carl Fischer, Joann Fischer, Lotte “Gahn Deguire”, Gail Graf, Paul Graf, David Halper, Sharon Halper, Alan Hauser, Janet Hauser, John Hickman, “Mary Ellen” Hickman, Patricia Infranca, Alfred Jensen, Patricia Jensen, Jacqueline Johndrow, Michael Johndrow, Janet Johnson, Valerie Lavalle, John Libecci, John Lynch, Patricia Lynch, Kirk Maddock, Kristen Maddock, Sandra Maddock, Barbara Maloney, Ashley Mclaughlin, Kay Michelfeld, Barbara Montague, Daniel Montague, Maria Moore, Robert Moore, Patricia Newell, Beverly Pfohl, John Pfohl, Florence Rossi, Joan Schwartzman, Kenneth Schwartzman, Jeffrey Speiser, Willa Speiser, Milda Sperauskas, Martha Sullivan, Ellen Toffel, Walter Toffel, Faith Toner, Ann Vonohlsen, Barbara Wansor, Ines Weber, Leo Weber, Paul Weber, Susan Weber, Beulah Wing, Cecilia Zagroba, Diane Brohan, Richard Casterline, David Griggs, Anita Hanley, Jessica Hanley, Noreen Lowry, Timothy Lowry, Joie Ogrodnick, Nancy Reinauer, Evan Ruthuen, Josh Liepke, Peter Liepke, Roberta Liepke, “J Elizabeth” Parkinson, John Parkinson, Walter Parkinson, Aaron Peterson, Bruce Peterson, Jennifer Peterson, Stephen Peterson, Ian Sullivan, Matthew Sullivan, Norma Bryant, William Bryant, Robert Rosen, Stacey Rosen, Kimberly Russell, Laurence Spergel, Michael Valentino, Patricia Valentino, Debra B-Coffey, Catherine Decesare, Charles Decesare, Elliott Decesare, Rikki Decesare, Nicole Gaffney, Jessica King, Janet Komorowski, Joseph Kosior, Nancy Kosior, Chelsea Lade, Lori Lade, Jaime Munkatchy, Joseph Rivera, Angel Sanchez, Christopher Schenk, “Lori Anne” Aiello, Kristina Andujar, Richard Arnott, Deanna Bailey, Nathaniel Baird, Susan Baker, Susan Baroni, Alfred Battipede, Dana Beisheim, Margaret Bohdan, Ruth Bowles, Francis Callery, Maria Callery, Jonathan Cames, Marcia Castro, Katharine Caufield, Daniel Chardavoyne, Elizabeth Clark, James Clark, Jeffrey Cohen, Phyllis Cohen, Alicia Colin, Doreen Cosgrove, Sara Cytrynowicz, Celeste Dasilva, Thomas Denzler, James Dooley, Jane Dugandzic, Paul Dugandzic, Jeffrey Duggins, Michael Dunleavy, Michele Dunleavy, Mary Eggler, Brian Ehrhardt, Page Ehrhardt, Gerard Elbrecht, Margaret Elbrecht, Patricia Farrell, Katie Fenyak, Elise Ferencevych, Ihor Ferencevych, Lisa Ferrara, Robert Ferrara, Cody Flood, Jennifer Flood, David Fryer, Michelina Galeazzi, Miguel Garcia, Deborah Georgio, Jessica Georgio, Natalie Georgio, Robert Georgio, Adam Goldstein, Brittany Goldstein, Judith Gormley, Joyce Hartenstine, Margaret Healy, Michael Healy, Debra Hefner, Richard Hefner, Maryellen Hume-Hamor, Elena Kopczuk, April Korson, Andrzej Kurosz, Heather Kurosz, Elizabeth Maslanka, Lisa Mayhew, Seanique Mayhew, Donald Mcallister, Bartholomew Meehan, Christine Mullarkey, Gerard Mullarkey, Rose Napolitano, Alan Ochs, Donna Okeefe, Linda Oldakowski-Bell, Joan Park, Karin Peine, Michele Perry, Catherine Pfund, Brandan Porkka, Brenda Porkka, Peter Porkka, Owen Quinn, Diana Ramirez, Rafaela Ramirez, Karina Rivera, Ramon Rodriguez, Eric Rogge, Irene Schacher, Jerard Schacher, Harry Scott, Marion Shine, Pamela Shultz, Uldis Silgailis, Marguerite Sillen, Martin Sillen, Rebecca Sillen, Mary Singer, Margaret Stage-Weiss, Lauren Stewart, “Mary Anne” Stewart, Lawrence Stubbmann, Marie Stubbmann, Marie Tito, Deborah Toscano, Arquelio Vega, Krysta Vesely, Michael Vesely, Gabriel Wardwell, Kevin Weiss, Diane Wells, Richard Wells, Beatrice Wenz, Nancy Whiting, “St John” Wiles, Justin Wolf, Vicki Wolf, Emily Wolsky, Gary Wolsky, Alyssa Young, Gregory Young, Herbert Young, Ursula Young, Barbara Zeman, John Zeman, Frank Atkins, Caryn Burke, Daniel Burns, Michael Burns, Andrew Capul, Ann Capul, Kathleen Carmody, June Carson, Andrew Christen, Laura Christen, Francis Colvin, Patricia Colvin, Emily Dally, Richard Dally, Gloria Davenport, Frederick Debergh, Sherrie Debergh, Eleanor Distefano, Dale Dondiego, Joseph Dondiego, Billie Ferrante, Bonnie Ferrante, Joseph Ferrante, Carol Fisher, Anthony Gallo, Louise Gallo, Anastasia Garbis, Denise Garbis, Dennis Garbis, Judith Girod, Bonnie Goldmacher, Kathleen Intermont, Edwin Ives, Kathryn Ives, Gladys Kaytes, Leo Kaytes, Haydee Lastra, Linda Mcginley, Patrick Mcginley, Leslee Nilson, Patrick Nilson, Hector Pou, Maria Pou, Marissa Pou, George Reilly, Mary Reilly, Robert Rich, Barbara Rochford, Donald Rochford, Johannes Segboer, Karen Segboer, Mark Soss, Kweon Stambaugh, Linda Stambaugh, Casey Sussman, Jill Sussman, William Sussman, Linda Tamberino, Richard Tamberino, Gregory Tsoucalas, Edwin Winstanley, Susan Winstanley, Karen Zaranski, Stanley Zaranski, Samantha Alicia, Ann Horowitz, Homer Horowitz, Howard Horowitz, Christine Russell, Kevin Russell, Darrin Blake, Wade Grayson, Joseph Gregoire, Tracy Gregoire, Kirk Kowalchuk, Linda Kowalchuk, Edward Larkin, Peter Larkin, Judith Lindberg, Laura Lindberg, Sarah Lindberg, William Lindberg, Marion Lucarelli, Ralph Lucarelli, Rebecca Lucarelli, Christine Rodriguez, John Stage, Gordon Vinci, Stella Vinci, David Carabello, Antonia Ceron, Laurent Ceron, Theresa Ceron, Ralph Ebler, Lisa Falbo, Margaret Gavan, Bette Katzman, Deborah Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Anthony Mangano, John Mangano, Anthony Shaw, Fawn Shaw, Melvyn Solomon, Sharon Solomon, Jennifer Tripken, Patricia Tripken, Harold Wasserman, Rachelle Wasserman, Steven Willner, Vivian Willner, Dylan Doherty, Marcel Ducommun, Cynthia Ferdon, Luke Ferdon, Colin Floss, Christine Green, John Green, Neisha Hirsch, Brandon Reuter, Mckenzie Warren, Alexander Alario, Jeffrey Alario, Marina Alario, Amy Batz, Luke Batz, Loretta Breedveld, Jennifer Brown, Todd Brown, Tracy Callahan, Edward Corbett, Lauren Garofalo, Carly Garrison, Jane Glazman, Sanford Glazman, Cooper Graney, Hayley Graney, Joanne Graney, John Graney, Katie Hargis, Luther Hargis, Aaron Hasbrouck, Kristen Hasbrouck, Debra Huften, Megan Huften, Richard Huften, Richard Huften, Frank Lacalamita, Kathryn Lacalamita, David Lasalandra, Harry Littell, Frances Mcmanus, Robert Mcmanus, Robert Mcmanus, Carmen Mincione, Barron Morgan, Ronald Murroni, Monica Mushlit, Michael Newhard, Nina Orenstein, Judy Pedersen, Allen Quackenbush, Marjorie Quackenbush, Terry Quint, Marjorie Sobotor, Nancy Sobotor, Thomas Sobotor, Diana Verrelli, Sheila Warner, Antoinette White, Douglas Brown, Kathleen Brown, Elizabeth Cifu, John Cifu, Naomi Diamond, John Gobinski, Lena Gobinski, Barbara Hainzl, John Hainzl, Judith Hamilton, Richard Hamilton, Charlene Hirschberg, Charles Marron, Elaine Marron, Lawrence Olden, Carolyn Young, Anthony Zeoli, Jean Zeoli, Sherry Alexander, Christopher Berman, Deborah Berman, Elizabeth Colman, Kevin Colman, Terence Colman, Pamela Curry, Catherine Curtin, Christopher Curtin, “Allen Michael” Daly, Matthew Daly, Christopher Dehaan, Connor Dehaan, Shelly Dehaan, Cheryl Depalma, Heidi Douma, Rosemarie Dwyer, Anne Ekberg, Gerardo Fischetti, Lucy Fischetti, Douglas Freund, Lu Fucella-Corbin, Thomas Graf, Joseph Grosso, Emily Kearns, Priscilla Kersten, Raman Kromholz, Amelia Lawlor, “G Anthony” Luhs, Lidia Luhs, Roger Lupino, John Machia, Paul Massie, Cheryl Mccleaver, Patricia Mccoy, Duane Mcdonald, Doris Meyer, Joan Nagrod, Brian Nieves, Christine Oconnor, Beatrice Poster, Eva Riggs, Barbara Sanders, David Sanders, Lawrence Simon, Frances Sinclair, Jaclyn Sinclair, Jason Sinclair, Margaret Sinclair, Neil Sinclair, Mary Smith, Suzanne Stanton, Patrick Tyler, Carol Vandunk, Gregory Vandunk, Melissa Vansickle, Nadine Vansickle, Keith Vernieri, Kevin Vernieri, Matthew Warsaw, John Wilson, C Zborovan, Laurie Coleman, Jo-Ann Degroat, Alexandra Desibia, Elizabeth Desibia, John Desibia, Linda Desibia, Quinn Desibia, Anita Deville, Bernard Deville, Patrick Ellis, Gordon Graven, Janice Graven, Donna Haley, Ann Jordan, James Jordan, James Jordan, Patrick Lennon, Christopher Miles, John Miles, Mary Miles, Gavin Mullen, James Mullen, Janet Mullen, Rebecca Mullen, Abigail Opper, George Opper, James Opper, Haley Rawson, Sarah Rawson, Ellinor Salvato, Deborah Scheible, Otto Scheible, Cathy Schelling, Steven Schelling, Heleen Schiller, Carl Zuidema, Candace Ahrenholz, Frances Alexander, William Bahr, Lawrence Benson, Richard Bigliano, Daniel Blum, Christy Brown, Courtney Brown, Paul Bryan, Charles Burrows, Kristine Burrows, Bart Calabrese, Lisa Calabrese, Anthony Chietero, Nina Chietero, Gina Chiosie, Audrey Corcoran, Marissa Correa, Elizabeth Dembeck, Diana Diaz, Devonne Dragoon, Bernadette Dyche, Margaret Finn, David Grunstra, Joelle Haggerty, Elyse Hanna, Daniel Harrison, Irene Harrison, Irene Harrison, Kristin Herrmann, Delano Jardine, Philip Jimenez, Hugh Johnston, Jason Johnston, Maryann Johnston, James Jolly, Dorothy Kelly, Griffin Kettler, Karen Kettler, Zachary Kettler, Joseph Kocsis, Mary Laiks, Joan Lalla, Marilyn Leary, Melvin Leary, Marie Luca, Maureen Mahoney, Dorothy Mannarino, Leah Martinez, Richard Matthews, Rosemary Matthews, Joanna Mccarter, Sarah Moeschl-Cox, Kathy Montgomery, David Moshier, Vanessa Muller, Danielle Murray, John Murray, Patricia Musicaro, William Nott, Maria Ortiz, William Ortiz, Anna Papandrea, “Anna Maria” Parrinello, Grace Pavlick, Luis Pelaez, Hank Priestner-Werte, Charles Rappa, Olivia Ratto, James Reynolds, Karen Reynolds, Donald Roat, Joan Roat, Alan Schell, Kerry Schmidt, Florence Shimko, Susan Starr, Linda Steinhart, Melvyn Stiriss, Kirk Thomas, Anne Vancook, Gary Weed, Irene Yonkman, Tatyana Zigadlo, Bella Auffray-Namack, Joan Ball, Danielle Becker, Michael Becker, James Berry, Dorian Brandt, Nancy Brandt, Catherine Burgos, Andrew Byrne, Kelsey Byrne, Mary Collura, Martin Dominguez, Julia Doty, Charles Doyle, James Feldner, Lauren Feldner, Mary Feldner, Brianne Gallagher, Dennis Gillian, Tia Gillian, Susan Haber, Alexander Iwanow, Christina Iwanow, Natalia Iwanow, David Jacques, David Jacques, Julie Jacques, Robert Kaiser, “Mary Ellen” King-Regan, Debra Korson, Jessica Korson, Jody Korson, Steven Korson, Barbara Laurence, Joan Law, Brian Logan, Stephanie Luke, Vanessa Mann, Joseph Mondello, Lynn Nitti, Joanne Obrien, William Obrien, Kevin Primm, Joseph Ranni, John Regan, Vivian Ricupero-Logan, Robert Ritchie, Lois Ryan, Neil Ryan, Neil Ryan, Joshua Tytell, Lon Tytell, Rosita Tytell, Charles Weigle, Francine Weigle, George Laurence, Elaine Boone, “Ralph William” Boone, Eric Callari, Guy Callari, Kristen Callari, Martha Callari, Ian Degroat, Karen Desantis, Alvin Eubanks, Mark Eubanks, Nancy Eubanks, Sean Eubanks, Carol Lefemine, Frank Motkowski, Robert Motkowski, Alain Palmieri, Elizabeth Reder, Aaron Staats, Alicemarie Tennyson, Carol Burnett-Jones, Chaniqua Gaymon, Ruth Janzen, Thomas Langan, Nancy Otoole, Allan Smith, Loren Welsh, Christopher Wintermute, Joyce Dupee, Elayne Krieger, Jeffrey Krieger, Rachel Krieger, Rebecca Krieger, Maria Lindsay, Alfred Ridella, Loretta Ridella, Phyllis Scott, Harriet Smith, Kristofer Bullinger, Stefanie Mccormick, Susan Mccormick, Beatrice Bloom, Christine Bockis, Edward Boller, Elizabeth Boller, Inyelisse Case, Michele Delaura, Colin Devries, Daniel Feliciano, Christine Gaydos, Michael Gaydos, Charles Greco, Bonnie Henderson, Charles Kehoe, David Kemp, Patricia Kemp, Patrick Kemp, Sean Kemp, Eugene Lynch, Charles Mejia, Virginia Mejia, Matthew Miller, Sally Nelson, Diane Raymundo, Cheryl Smith, Guy Smith, Florence Spiedel, Kathleen Staab, Carol Berman, Lawrence Berman, Kathleen Dunn, Robert Dunn, Lillian Reilly, Neal Reilly, Lois Sansky, Robert Sansky, Barry Sussner, Jared Sussner, Susan Sussner, Alfred Atkins, Lisa Atkins, Matthew Atkins, Charlotte Bergenfield, Emmanuel Bergenfield, Stella Bradley, Maureen Burt, Robert Chapel, Theresa Chianelli, Dara Dondiego, Elizabeth Dooley, Mike Egan, Roselle Egan, Ann Felter, Iris Fernandez, Nancy Fernandez, Margaret Ferrec, Kali Fiore, Thomas Fiore, Martha Frame, Susan Hecker, Julia Herr, Sasha Kamarad, Joan Karcnik, Melissa Kaufman, Dorothy Kelly, Nancy Kutney, Betty Lashuay, Dawn Mark, Joseph Mark, Amee Masterson, Maureen Mccafferty, Lynn Miller, John Moretti, Lauren Nadler, Druscilla Omalley, Ruth Orr, Debra Pinto, Tammy Prince, Wayne Rossi, Mary Roukema, Mark Stolz, Dianne Tarantino, Anne Valluzzi, John Valluzzi, Dorothy Zwerin, Kimberly Ambar, Deborah Benedict, Jo-Ann Brown, Wayne Brown, John Buckley, Patricia Chitty, Florence Clickett, Charleen Dangelillo, Anthony Delaney, Cara Delaney, Nancy Delaney, Thomas Delaney, Julie Desrats, Carolyn Devries, Joan Devries, Nicholas Devries, Alicemarie Diakos, Michael Diakos, Lorraine Dugan, Jeanne Figueira, William Fitzgerald, Sheila Freedman, Melanie Gardiner, Krystina Horvath, Patricia Hyer, Jeanne Jeffrey, Anatol Kaminsky, Mary Koch, Paul Lacey, Bette Malin, Tamara Martino, Christine Mcinerney, Thomas Mcloughlin, Joseph Murtie, Mary Normann, Charles Pascal, Deborah Pascal, Victoria Pascal, Keith Polizzotto, Bernard Punim, Rita Punim, Michael Radigan, Katherine Ritchie-Valentine, Cheryl Russell, Lindsey Russell, Robert Salerno, Lynda Sganga, Peter Sganga, Gerald Sheeran, Lorraine Sheeran, John Spiegler, Randy Streelman, Marie Stuart, Catherine Todd, Ryan Torres, Stephan Valentine, Michael Augustin, Christopher Augustyni, Mary Augustyni, Mark Babcock, Linda Barnes, Annette Bellacosa, Oliver Biggadike, Francina Bolden, Christine Borgese, Brian Cenicola, Christopher Coyne, Rita Coyne, Karen Curtin, Brian Dobbins, Erin Dobbins, Jo-Anne Dobbins, Christine Fullerton, Monika Giacoppe, Ruth Glantzman, Silvia Gonzalez, Robert Gould, Dennis Grady, Lisa Grady, Samantha Grady, Barbara Gustainis, Thomas Gustainis, Johanna Heidecke, Marion Heimowitz, Martin Heimowitz, Stephen Kelly, Gregory Kyritsis, Jessica Kyritsis, Mary Leckie-Gould, Baldassare Licata, Suzanne Licata, David Long, Deborah Moran, Robert Moran, Carl Neumann, Diane Pell, Maureen Picarello, Melissa Picarello, Grace Pullen, Stephen Pullen, Frederick Radon, “Lois Ann” Radon, Michael Radon, Andrew Roe, Kimberly Roe, Marion Stage, Heather Stella, Robert Stella, Robert Stone, Danielle Tamburelli, Samantha Tamburelli, Virginia Tamburelli, Bronwyn Taylor, Lois Taylor, Deborah Vadala, Richard Vadala, Vicki Woliver, William Woliver, Cathy Younan, Gerd Zachgo, Caroline Antoniades, John Bakum, Paul Brooks, Joan Corser, Israel Crespo, Margarita Dejesus, Joyce Diermeier, Christin Doenges, Albert Dowsett, Janet Dowsett, James Elardi, Lynn Elardi, James English, Patricia English, Glen Evans, Luke Evans, Marsha Evans, Paula Fabbro, Sylvia Fitzgibbon, Jennifer Galletta, Richard Geary, Carol Hayes, George Hayes, Daniel Heilmann, Gerard Heilmann, Lisa Heilmann, Shaun Heilmann, George Held, Donna Hellstern, Greg Hellstern, Gregory Hellstern, Scott Hellstern, Rita Imholz, Diane Jonaitis, Ruth Knoblauch, April Levine, August Malillo, Sara Malillo, Carol Mangiameli, George Mcelroy, George Mckenney, Lorraine Mckenney, George Mcmanus, Kathleen Mcmanus, Jerol Morosoff, Larry Morosoff, Jacklyn Nuzzi, Caitlin Onody, Sean Onody, Catherine Oregan, Joseph Oregan, Sirena Pacheco, Sara Pembridge, Gizella Penke, Jacqueline Quinn, Dennis Rutherford, Robert Shaplo, Lisa Silvestri, Patricia Sullivan, Tia Thomson, Frank Zuniga, Susan Zuniga, Lucia Aloi, Harrison Angle, Lauren Angle, Michael Angle, Sarah Angle, Martin Bacon, Dorothy Bacon-Neighbors, Jane Barnes, Thomas Barnes, David Churchill, Nancy Clavin, James Clavin-Marquet, Meredith Clavin-Marquet, Glenn Dickes, Susan Dickes, Meridyth Duke, Inga Fassler, Ingrid Fassler, Dawn Ferrec, Roger Ferrec, Roger Ferrec, Samuel Ferrec, Genevieve Gyulavary, Jane Gyulavary, Alicyn Harkness, Michael Hoey, Paul Jannicelli, Carissa Jantz, Louanne Jantz, Nicole Jantz, Gilllian Jeffords, Lloyd Jeffords, Valerie Lacey, Erik Loberg, Sasha Loberg, Daniel Mack, Theresa Mack, Louis Marquet, Michael Mcbride, Andrew Mcdermott, Maureen Mcdermott, Catherine Mcneely, Margaret Mcneely, Hazel Messina, Rudolph Messina, Patrick Ohara, Gail Sweeney, Leah Sweeney, Michael Sweeney, Phyllis Caplan, Kathleen Conn, Anne Fix, Kathryn Fix, Christine Kastanis, Theodore Kastanis, Catherine Kelly, Shannon Kelly, Linda Mccullough, Michael Miller, Carol Monastersky, Neil Monastersky, “Carol Ann” Oconnor, David Oconnor, John Salkowsky, Mary Salkowsky, Harriet Schneider, Susan Schneider, Valerie Shipley, Robert Skallerup, Dorothy Thayer, Richard Thayer, Helaine Turselli, Jack Walters, Linda Walters, Charlene Yates, David Yates, Gina Yates, Robert Yates, Stephen Yates, Ann Younes, and George Younes.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.