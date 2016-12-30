TRUMP RESPONDS TO SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On Thursday, President Elect Donald Trump addressed the issue of the Obama administration issuing sanctions against Russia for its alleged 2016 election hacking. Using an executive order, President Obama sanctioned two of Russia’s intelligence services as well as other entities and individuals associated with the GRU.

“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things,” Trump said in a written response released four hours after the announcement. “Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.”

In addition to the sanctions, the State Department declared 35 Russian intelligence operatives “persona non grata” in the United States, giving them 72 hours to leave, and is shutting down two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York. The Maryland property is a 45-acre property at Pioneer Point, and was purchased by the Soviet government in 1972.

