THE FORCE IS NOW WITH HER

By LILY WILSON

On the morning of December 27 the beloved Carrie Fisher passed away, only days after suffering from a heart attack. The actress, most popular for her role of Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa, went into cardiac arrest only 15 minutes before landing at LAX airport on her way from London, but was taken care of and said to be in stable condition. Unfortunately just days later, she passed away from heart failure.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother, Carrie Fisher, passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher was only 60 years old and said to have never recovered once she went into cardiac arrest only four days prior to her death. Although her life was cut short early, she will always be remembered through her unforgettable roles. So today we bow our heads and remember the great actress and writer. May the force be with you Carrie Fisher.

