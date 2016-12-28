LAFFEY REAL ESTATE RECOGNIZES 2016 TOP BROKERS

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On Tuesday, Laffey Real Estate, one of the top residential brokers in the region, announced its 2016 year-end award recipients during the firm’s annual Holiday celebration at Carltun on the Park. Entrance into this elite group was based on specific criteria of at least 10 years in Real Estate and an accumulation of at least $50 Million in cumulative sales volume.

“We are incredibly proud of our agent’s success and accomplishments this year. These well-deserved awards are a reflection of the dedication and service quality they provide to real estate customers,” said Philip C. Laffey/Principal Laffey Real Estate. “They set an exceptional example for new agents getting into the business of real estate that hard work and the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well.”

The firm wishes to congratulate all 2016 award recipients and Hall of Fame Honorees.

