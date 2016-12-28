BP DIAZ & HIP-HOP LEGEND FAT JOE DELIVER NEW COMPUTERS

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On December 20, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. joined with hip-hop superstar and Bronx native Fat Joe to announce the donation of new computers to the students at P.S. 146. Fat Joe is an internationally renowned hip-hop artist and mogul, who released the hit single “All The Way Up” earlier this year. The donation was made in memory Fat Joe’s sister, Lisa Cartegena, who was also a graduate of the school. Fat Joe along with Diaz were pleased to announce this donation and thought that it would be a great holiday gift to the students of P.S. 146.

“This holiday season, Fat Joe wanted to give back to the youth of The Bronx, and I am very proud that he chose his alma mater, P.S. 176, to receive new computers,” said Borough President Diaz. “We want to make sure that students are getting the resources they need to advance and grow their technical skills and prepare them the best we can while at school. These computers will be a great benefit to the school community at P.S. 176, and we thank Fat Joe for his generous donation.”

Diaz has been working very hard to help update the school system within the Bronx and Fat Joe was extremely happy to help continue the improvements that were being made. Fat Joe believes that giving the gift of computers to the school is giving the gift of learning to all of the students.

