SENATOR DIAZ WELCOMES ALL TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CHRISTMAS EVE HUMANITARIAN RELIEF EFFORT

By LILY WILSON

On December 24th, Senator Reverend Ruben Diaz is welcoming individuals, community organizations and companies to participate in the “Christmas Eve Humanitarian Relief Effort” to help flood victims in the Dominican Republic. Leaders for the “Christmas Eve Humanitarian Relief Effort” hope that this event would help receive donations such as non-perishable food, clothing, medical supplies and financial contribution to send to flood victims in the Dominican Republic.

Diaz coordinated this event in conjunction with the New York Hispanic Clergy Organization, Radio Vision Cristiana International, the Dominican Republic Presidential Liaison Committee for USA Ministers, as well as numerous other partners to create the best event they possibly could to collect donations for the victims as well as spread awareness about the floods that have been occurring in the Dominican Republic.

The event will be held from 12pm-4pm on Southern Boulevard and Aldus Street in Bronx County. Anyone is welcome to participate and to donate and if there are any further questions please contact Rev Samaris Gross at (347) 613-1491.

