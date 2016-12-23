SECOND CHANCE FOR $3 MILLION IN E-WASTE RECYCLING GRANTS

By JORDAN WILIAMS

On December 21st, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that a second round of grant funding from the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) is being made available to help municipalities across the State of New York address costs associated with the collection and recycling of eligible electronic wastes (e-waste). After the October 2016 application period closed there was about $1.8 million left over that has been placed as a second chance opportunity to apply that will be held in January 2017 for municipalities that missed the initial application period.

“Governor Cuomo recognizes the importance of New York’s e-waste recycling laws to help protect our environment. The Governor also recognizes the challenges local governments face in addressing e-waste in their communities,” said DEC Commissioner Seggos. “This critical EPF funding will provide municipalities the support and flexibility necessary to address e-waste and keep it out of our waterways and landfills.”

These grants will help mitigate unanticipated costs municipalities may face in receiving and managing electronic wastes throughout the local towns. The 2016-2017 State Budget’s have made funding to support these programs available. So far it has funded a record investment of $300 million in the EPF, the highest level in the fund’s history and an increase of $138 million since Governor Cuomo took office.

