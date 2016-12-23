SANTA DELIVERS NEW BRIDGE TO MEADOWMERE PARK

By LILY WILSON

On Thursday, Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony J. Santino and Councilman Bruce Blakeman delivered a magical holiday gift to the residents of the tiny island hamlet of Meadowmere Park. The $2.4 million gift comes in the form of a reconstructed bridge that connects the island hamlet to the Queens County mainland. The original structure was destroyed during during Hurricane Sandy back in 2012.

“Putting a holiday bow on a bridge can present a challenge,” said Santino as he and Blakeman delivered a gift box with a tag that announced “Meadowmere Park Bridge.” “This is probably the best Christmas or Hanukkah present that neighbors who live in Meadowmere Park could receive. A newly reconstructed bridge for their hometown means easy access for residents who wish to walk to local stores on the mainland, as well as critically important safety access in the event of floods or other emergencies. After all, it is the only secondary point of access to this entire island community.”

Although the town board had approved the requested proposal on December 13th, the reconstruction team has been working hard at creating a plan that includes a new future storm surge bridge that will prevent from future hurricane or other harsh weather from destroying the new structure. The new bridge is planned to start construction in mid 2017 and all parties who have been involved in the planning process are extremely excited about the new structure.

