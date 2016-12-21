STATE OF NEW YORK REACHES OUT TO FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DEFEAT HEROIN EPIDEMIC

By LILY WILSON

On December 7th the groundbreaking bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act was passed within the state of New York. This bill is aimed to combat heroin and painkiller addiction and assist with recovery with its $1 billion in funds. This act has been supported by numerous senators within New York and together they are working to defeat the epidemic.

Senator Robert Ortt said, “The heroin and opioid epidemic needs to be tackled on all fronts – at the local, state and federal levels – in order to successfully combat the growing issue. The measures the Task Force recently passed in the state Senate are a result of years of collaboration with law enforcement, health professionals and recovered addicts. It’s now time we take it a step further and work together to effectively respond to this crisis and save lives. Not doing so would be an irreparable disservice to our communities, families and those on the front lines of this war on drugs.”

The bill will help implement framework of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, which focuses on prevention, treatment, recovery, support and criminal justice reform. The funding will be a supplement for state activities, such as implementing prevention activities, and improving prescription drug monitoring programs. The package of bills that come along with this act have been so successful that they have been recognized by the White House as a possible model for the national approach to the epidemic.